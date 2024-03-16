Is There A Difference Between Liquor And Spirits?

Although sipping on a drink comes easily, associated terminology is more than a little complicated. From all the elaborate cocktail names to discussions about the best type of spirit, and even cocktail strainer nomenclature, it's fair to say there are many alcohol-related terms to keep in mind. Throw in the fact that some — but not all — types of alcohol are subject to stricter regulations, like Denomination of Origin, and the indefinite nature of titles only keeps escalating. Such is the case for two of the most fundamental labels: spirit and liquor.

Both carry associations of the strongest booze stuff, distilled to full-proof "hard alcohol" intensity. They refer to those classic bottles like vodka and whiskey, found readily in nearly every bar. And although "liquor" and "spirit" are separate terms that are often used interchangeably, they essentially allude to the same type of distilled alcoholic liquid, which is either used as a building block in mixed drinks or sipped neat. Their murky differentiation showcases the breadth of alcohol in existence, with many varied expressions produced worldwide. Still, there are a few nuances to keep in mind.