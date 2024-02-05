What Does Alpine Liquor Really Mean?

An alluring beauty of spirits is their distinct regional nature. From the complex terroir-driven profiles of mezcal to the local botanicals that go into a bottle of gin, high-quality liquors showcase flavors unique to their origin. And while spirits are typically categorized by their distillation base, it's also possible to delineate booze styles by their place of origin.

Such is the case for alpine liquor, a term that encompasses spirits and liqueurs crafted with ingredients from high elevations. Included bottles range in alcoholic content, production methods, and geographic origin, but they do have shared characteristics. They overlap in the use of shared alpine flavors, be it pine, chamomile, or gentian, and tend to have a boozier feel that lends a warming quality. They're predominantly made in the Alps region of Europe, especially in Switzerland, France, Austria, and Italy. However, the term can also reference other global expressions, too — like spirits produced in the United States or liquors crafted high in the Peruvian Andes. What unifies all expressions is a reliance on local ingredients matched with artisanal techniques.