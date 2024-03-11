We Tried And Ranked Salt & Straw Nostalgic Cereal Ice Cream

This is the only vegan ice cream in the Cereal-sly Delicious series, and it suffers slightly because of that. The coconut ice cream base just doesn't have quite the richness or velvety texture that the dairy one does — I noticed some ice crystals when I dug in, and this ice cream melted faster than all the others, too. That's why OffLimits ranks last here, but it's still delicious, and it's a great option if you're not able to eat dairy or just love pandan.

The coconut taste in the ice cream is quite strong, as is the pandan, which tastes almost like a tropical version of vanilla — at first it hits you with vanilla-esque flavor, and then you get some grassy and fruity notes in the aftertaste. It mixes well with coconut, and the combo should be familiar to anyone who's a big fan of Asian desserts.

While the pandan flavor in the OffLimits Zombie cereal puffs gets overwhelmed by the taste of the ice cream itself, the puffs do hold together better than the cereals in the other Salt & Straw varieties. They provide pleasing chunks of chewy crispness that vary the texture of each ice cream bite. The only negative thing about the flavor of this ice cream is its slightly earthy, health-food aftertaste. Looking at the ingredients, I'd guess the culprits are the pea protein in the ice cream base and the pea fiber in the cereal.