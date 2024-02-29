Salt & Straw Brings Back Cereal-Sly Delicious Ice Cream Series

Salt & Straw aimed to make cereal-inspired ice cream flavors for everyone, regardless of what your favorite childhood cereal was. Pots of Gold & Rainbows is a call back to the marshmallow-filled Lucky Charms, featuring real pieces of Lucky Charms mixed into the ice cream. This flavor has been a permanent menu item since 2013 and uses a cream base steeped in Lucky Charms cereal for an infused flavor of cereal in every bite.

If you're a chocolate cereal fan, two of your favorites will be represented in this year's flavors. Peanut Butter Brownie Cereal Puffs is a rich take on Reese's Puffs, with a peanut butter swirl and peanut butter glazed brownie chunks folded in. OffLimits Cocoa Puffs 'n Cold Brew is a take on the classic Cocoa Puffs cereal but for a more mature palate. Intelligentsia cold brew ice cream combines with OffLimits coffee and cocoa spheres for a perfect balance of bitter and sweet.

Salt & Straw features a vegan flavor so everyone can taste their Cereal-sly Delicious line. OffLimits Zombie with Coconut & Pandan is made with OffLimits Zombie Pandan cereal. This unique flavor takes its inspiration from the Southeast Asian Pandan plant and has notes of vanilla and coconut. This cereal combines with a smoky muscovado brown sugar and swirls of Pandan for a unique, sophisticated flavor.