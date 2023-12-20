Salt & Straw Brings Back Popular Dairy-Free Ice Cream Series With 2 New Flavors

As ice cream lovers know, Salt & Straw is one of the most prominent ice cream companies out there. The brand is known for its wide variety of unique flavors, from classics like honey lavender and chocolate gooey brownie to seasonal picks like gingerbread cookie dough. As it turns out, Salt & Straw's ice cream selection is about to get even bigger. These new flavors will target a huge group of people who don't normally get to indulge in a scoop of Salt & Straw: those who don't eat dairy products.

Per a press release, Salt & Straw has announced that it is bringing back the Dairy Free Decadence Series for a limited time. Spearheaded by co-founder and head ice cream maker Tyler Malek, the series includes five vegan ice cream flavors. The limited-time flavors will be available starting on Friday, December 29 and continuing through all of January both at in-store locations and via online orders (including nationwide shipping).

To provide even more decadent ice cream options to those who are dairy-free, the Decadence Series includes two brand-new flavors: Marionberry Oatmeal Cobbler and Death by Chocolate Chocolate Cake. In the press release, the company stated, "Chef Malek utilizes incredibly rich dairy alternatives to mimic the creaminess of dairy, resulting in impressively indulgent ice creams, all of which are inspired by classic American desserts."