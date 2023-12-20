Salt & Straw Brings Back Popular Dairy-Free Ice Cream Series With 2 New Flavors
As ice cream lovers know, Salt & Straw is one of the most prominent ice cream companies out there. The brand is known for its wide variety of unique flavors, from classics like honey lavender and chocolate gooey brownie to seasonal picks like gingerbread cookie dough. As it turns out, Salt & Straw's ice cream selection is about to get even bigger. These new flavors will target a huge group of people who don't normally get to indulge in a scoop of Salt & Straw: those who don't eat dairy products.
Per a press release, Salt & Straw has announced that it is bringing back the Dairy Free Decadence Series for a limited time. Spearheaded by co-founder and head ice cream maker Tyler Malek, the series includes five vegan ice cream flavors. The limited-time flavors will be available starting on Friday, December 29 and continuing through all of January both at in-store locations and via online orders (including nationwide shipping).
To provide even more decadent ice cream options to those who are dairy-free, the Decadence Series includes two brand-new flavors: Marionberry Oatmeal Cobbler and Death by Chocolate Chocolate Cake. In the press release, the company stated, "Chef Malek utilizes incredibly rich dairy alternatives to mimic the creaminess of dairy, resulting in impressively indulgent ice creams, all of which are inspired by classic American desserts."
What to expect from each of the dairy-free options
Now that we know that the Dairy Free Decadence Series is fast-approaching, let's talk about the most important question: What will the flavors taste like? The brand new Marionberry Oatmeal Cobbler utilizes both coconut milk and oat milk for its base, with cinnamon, sweet marionberry filling, and pie crust topping swirled into the mix. In other words, it's like eating a frozen version of berry slab pie. The other new flavor, Death by Chocolate Chocolate Cake, will be the easy choice for those who love a decadent chocolate overload. It consists of a chocolate upcycled barley milk ice cream complete with fudge brownie made with Dutch-process cocoa, vegan chocolate cake, and vegan chocolate ganache.
Alongside the two new flavors are three returning flavors. The Toasted Oat Milk & Cookies flavor is a cinnamon-infused oat milk ice cream complete with chocolate chip pieces and chocolate ganache. The Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting consists of a sweet coconut cream, plenty of red velvet cake pieces, red velvet cake batter, and swirls of cream cheese frosting. Finally, the Bananas Foster with Candied Pecans is made of banana-infused coconut cream with candied pecans and housemade banana caramel. These flavors sound so indulgent and delicious that even non-vegans might want to try them out when they become available on December 29.