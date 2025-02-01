18 Best Brunch Spots In Portland, Oregon
If you've ever had the pleasure of visiting Portland, Oregon, you likely noticed one thing right off the bat: The city is a foodie's paradise. With several James Beard award-winning chefs, endlessly creative culinary enthusiasts, and the city's inclination toward anything inventive and a little weird, it's the perfect playground for anyone with high food aspirations to have a little fun. It only follows that the city would boast countless spots for consumers to indulge in a yummy brunch.
While a visit to the city will definitely have you hitting up one of Portland's best coffee shops, you should also make brunch a priority while you're there. Portland's brunches come in all shapes and sizes. While some high-class brunch spots will see you paying top dollar, other eateries serve incredible dishes out of food trucks. As a 5-year Portlander (and avid foodie), I'm no stranger to the city's culinary scene, and though I haven't been to every spot on this list, some have given me the best brunches I've ever had. The rest have been crowdsourced from other faithful Portland eaters, so whether you pick a place at random or carefully curate your spots, you're well on your way to a delicious brunch.
Cafe Olli
A personal favorite spot of mine is Cafe Olli. It's a bit of a hidden gem — in fact, I managed to live within walking distance for years before finally making it in for brunch (served only on Saturdays and Sundays). What followed was easily the best brunch I've had in a while. Though you can expect dishes to cost around $20, the food is worth every penny.
Pictured is Cafe Olli's savory biscuits and gravy, which I can attest is delightful. My favorite is the French toast (try your own with one ingredient to make French toast more decadent). Cafe Olli's version is sweet, tangy, and savory without feeling like a sugar rush. Cafe Olli also boasts wonderful frittata offerings and yummy brunch cocktails. Get there early, and plan on waiting in line. But trust me — it's worth it.
(503) 206-8604
3925 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
Little Griddle
Another personal favorite in Portland's brunch scene is Little Griddle. The spot has two Portland locations — one in Northeast and one in Southeast — and its expansive menu makes it a great place to take a party that has varying tastes. In addition to classic breakfast offerings like pancakes, French toast, and biscuits and gravy, it also boasts a selection of skillets, sandwiches, and Benedicts impressive enough to earn multiple visits from me.
Expect mid-range pricing at Little Griddle, with most dishes in the neighborhood of $15. Though I haven't been to the Southeast location, if you go to the Northeast location, be prepared to wait to be seated — it's pretty small, but it's also charming and cozy, so don't let a wait time stop you from making the trip.
Multiple locations
The Mont
Located in Southeast Portland, The Mont has been recommended by quite a few friends who love its upscale brunch offerings and classic, old-timey diner feel. In addition to standard offerings of Benedicts, scrambles, and breakfast sandwiches, The Mont serves up a delicious spicy chicken and waffle entree. Plus, if anyone in your party isn't in a breakfast mood, The Mont also offers lunch options like soups and sandwiches.
You can enjoy brunch at The Mont from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays and until 3 p.m. on weekends. Customer reviews mention it being a small eatery, so it's not uncommon to wait a bit before being seated. Locals recommend sitting on the patio if the weather is nice — they say that it's more peaceful than sitting inside and that there's often less of a wait for patio seating.
(503) 889-0102
2411 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214
Besaw's
If you're heading to Portland with the intention of tasting food from well-established eateries, Besaw's will probably make your list. The spot has been around since 1903, but don't worry — its food is anything but old-fashioned. Some of its more unique brunch offerings include a Dungeness crab Benedict, chilaquiles, and peach pancakes. For those who prefer the classics, it has bagels and lox, French toast, breakfast plates, breakfast sandwiches, and even avocado toast.
As with many Portland eateries, Besaw's menu varies depending on the season, so it's worth checking its offerings before heading in. This is another spot that came highly recommended by a friend, and that recommendation is backed up by Google reviews. Unlike other spots on this list, Besaw's takes reservations if you're not keen on waiting.
(503) 228-2619
1545 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Pine State Biscuits
I've been to Pine State Biscuits many times, and its impossibly tall biscuit sandwiches are my favorite brunch challenge to take on. Can it be eaten in a single bite? Absolutely not. Is it worth the mess you'll make trying to do so? Without a doubt. If those aren't your thing, the restaurant also has gourmet pop tarts and dishes like shrimp and grits, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, and chicken fried steak.
However, I think it's criminal not to try a biscuit sandwich on your first visit to Pine State. There are enough varieties to suit anyone's palate, from barbecue biscuits to brisket sandwiches, fried chicken sandwiches, and egg sandwiches. Your sandwich of choice might be a behemoth, but that's okay — figuring out how to eat it is part of the fun.
Multiple locations
Dolly Olive
If you have a hankering for an upscale Italian-inspired brunch, look no further than one of Dolly Olive's three Southwest locations. While you'll be hard-pressed to find standard brunch offerings on Dolly Olive's menu, this is a perfect opportunity to take a leap into the unknown. Opt for its Italian Croque Monsieur if you want an international twist on your favorite breakfast sandwich, or get the Italian Roast Beef Hash if you're feeling a little fancier.
In addition to loving its brunch dishes, reviewers laud Dolly Olive's brunch cocktails, and even mention not experiencing a wait time if you arrive right at opening. If you're on a time crunch and don't want to risk it, you can make a brunch reservation online. The restaurant serves brunch only on Saturdays and Sundays, so plan your visit on a weekend.
sesamecollective.com/dollyolive
Multiple locations
Broder Cafe
If a Nordic brunch sounds especially appealing, check out one of Broder's three Portland cafes (Broder Café, Broder Söder, or Broder Nord). The brunch offerings for each are different enough to warrant a glance at the menus before choosing a location. Broder Nord serves more familiar favorites such as porridge, breakfast sandwiches, a hash, and Danish pancakes, while Broder Söder offers smorgasbords, Benedicts, and open-faced sandwiches. Broder Café sits somewhere in between.
In addition to being widely recommended by locals, each location has at least a 4.5 rating on Google and boasts over 1,000 reviews. Make sure to indulge in a brunch cocktail when you visit, and don't run away if there's a line (especially on weekends) — each location is well worth whatever wait you might encounter.
Multiple locations
Street Disco
You can find Street Disco in Southeast Portland, and though it only serves brunch on Sundays, it's a special occasion that's worth making a reservation. You won't find the most expansive brunch menu at Street Disco, but its menu does boast enough variety to intrigue even picky consumers. Dishes vary, but a sample menu includes the likes of oysters, Italian donuts, croquettes, pork belly adobodan, and meatballs and grits.
For making brunch such an exclusive occasion, I find Street Disco's offerings to be incredibly well-priced, with many brunch dishes sitting around $15. Reviews agree that its brunch items are eclectic and delicious, and they say not to skip out on a brunch cocktail when you go in. As a bonus, reviewers also applaud its cozy, intimate atmosphere.
(503) 327-8280
4144A SE 60th Ave, Portland, OR 97206
Hey Love
Hey Love is next on my list of local brunch spots to try. It's another eatery that serves brunch only on weekends and, like some others on this list, it doesn't have the biggest brunch menu. I always find that to be a good sign at a Portland restaurant — you can typically expect spots with smaller menus to be exceptional, as each item has been thoughtfully crafted and prepared by the restaurant's chefs.
Such is the case with Hey Love. You'll find selections like a scallion pancake hash, chilaquiles, bananas Foster French toast, and breakfast tacos alongside an impressive array of brunch cocktails. Reviews back up the opinions I've heard from locals: Hey Love is cute and cozy with delicious brunch food at a reasonable price. A bit of a wait is to be expected, so get there early if you're on a time crunch.
(503) 206-6223
920 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
Screen Door
Screen Door is nothing new to Portlanders. It's a spot that will most likely make every tourist's list of eateries to try. I wouldn't say its food is overhyped; in fact, we've called it one of Portland's best restaurants in the past. Of all the places on this list, Screen Door is probably the most likely to have a long wait time due to its popularity, and it doesn't take reservations — plan accordingly.
Screen Door is famous for its chicken and waffles — they made our list of the best chicken and waffles in the U.S. – but its other dishes won't disappoint. It offers some of the best Southern brunch food you can find in Portland such as a praline waffle, shrimp and grits, a fried catfish sandwich, and a pork Benedict, to name a few. As expected, its reviews are outstanding, with many calling Screen Door the best brunch they've ever had.
Multiple locations
Jam on Hawthorne
If you need a brunch that can cater to dietary restrictions, you might find yourself going to Jam on Hawthorne. It's another favorite among locals, and I could tell why when I first visited — though pricier than other spots on this list, its dishes are incredible. There are tons of sweet and savory options, and Jam has gluten-free substitutions available as well as numerous vegan and vegetarian offerings.
Personally, I recommend the lemon ricotta pancakes — they're very sweet but to die for. Portions of all of the dishes are generous. Though you can get brunch any day of the week, I recommend going on a weekday rather than a weekend; you'll likely find a shorter wait time, which is worth it, considering Jam doesn't take reservations.
(503) 234-4790
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
Tin Shed Garden Cafe
The Northeast Alberta district is home to another Portland brunch spot that, in my opinion, doesn't get enough hype. A quick non-food-related aside, Tin Shed Garden Cafe loves when your dogs join you for brunch on its patio (and you can even order them their own food off the menu). Tin Shed does take reservations, and it would be a wise move to make one — reviews mention lengthy waits otherwise.
The brunch cocktail menu is extensive, as is its selection of food offerings. There are two sampler offerings for indecisive diners as well as several scrambles and classics like eggs Benedict, French toast, and avocado toast. Tin Shed also has burgers and salads on its menu if you're not in a brunch mood. Moreover, it boasts 4.6 stars on Google with nearly 3,000 reviews.
(503) 288-6966
1438 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
Bar West
Bar West's clean, bright interior mirrors its commitment to using exceptional ingredients. Locally sourced and organic ingredients aren't exclusive to Bar West, but they're more apparent in the crafting of its menu than at some other spots. Summer vegetables, farm greens, and farm eggs feature in quite a few dishes, and reviewers attest to how fresh its breakfast dishes seem.
Items on the menu include eggs Benedict, a vegan hash, almond buttermilk pancakes, brioche French toast, and shakshuka, to name a few — and, of course, brunch cocktails are plentiful. Reviews recommend making reservations in advance; if you need a Portland eatery that can accommodate a large party or event, Bar West can fit those needs as well.
(503) 208-2852
1221 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Jojo
I've never had a bad meal at Jojo, and its relatively recent addition of a brunch menu was wildly exciting when I first heard about it. The menu includes options like a chicken biscuit, a breakfast sandwich, breakfast hash, and biscuits and gravy. It also offers a twist on the classic chicken and waffles with its chicken and French toast dish.
Jojo serves brunch only on Saturdays and Sundays, and you won't find brunch at its food truck location — only its restaurant location has brunch offerings, so plan accordingly before heading in. Reviews particularly mention its great vegan offerings. Jojo's prices are pretty mid-range, with dishes costing between $14 and $20; personally, for what you get, I think that's very reasonable.
(971) 279-4656
902 NW 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Navarre
Don't head into Navarre with an agenda. Its menu changes daily depending on what produce its farm delivers, and you can expect it to vary pretty widely depending on what's in season. That said, you can be sure you're getting the freshest ingredients possible; a sample menu includes pork loin Benedict, salt cod Benedict, leek and gruyere omelet, and lamb and beef merguez patties.
Navarre serves brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and while you won't be able to make a reservation for yourself and a friend, the restaurant will take reservations for parties of at least six people. Recent reviews have nothing but good things to say about Navarre's brunch offerings and service.
(503) 232-3555
10 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
Cafe Rowan
Cafe Rowan serves brunch Wednesday through Sunday, and though you won't find the most extensive menu, you can choose from among luxurious offerings that will please the fanciest palates. For example, a hankering for an upgraded eggs Benedict might see you ordering the spot's Maine lobster Benedict (which isn't the only lobster offering on the menu), while a sweet tooth might have you order its bananas Foster French toast.
Despite having a selection of elevated brunch offerings, reviewers call its menu prices very fair for what you get; some even report having had every brunch item, saying that all are outstanding. It's gained a loyal local following due to its always incredible food and stellar service. This restaurant has been recommended to me more than once by several friends.
(503) 841-5072
4437 SE Cesar E. Chavez Blvd, Portland, OR 97202
Fried Egg I'm In Love
If you and your pals are in the mood for breakfast sandwiches (and you're on a time crunch), there's no better option than Fried Egg I'm In Love. Fried Egg boasts three locations across the city, and it's likely there's one close enough to where you're staying that you won't have to go far out of your way. Its sandwiches are all incredible and served on thin slices of crispy sourdough; if you don't want a sandwich, there are also burritos and bowls available, and its a la carte hash browns are to die for.
Fried Egg offers a few cocktails for sit-down diners, but this is my preferred place when I need a quick, tasty brunch to take on the go (in fact, it's the only grab-and-go spot included on this list). It's known locally for its incredible eggs, and if you have dietary restrictions, Fried Egg offers gluten-free bread as well as vegan egg and sausage options.
Multiple locations
HunnyMilk
Last but not least is a spot we've previously mentioned as one of our favorite uniquely strange Portland restaurants. HunnyMilk's name evokes curiosity as will a glance at its menu, which includes options like popcorn chicken and waffle donuts, graham cracker waffles, and roast pork belly. The spot serves brunch Friday through Sunday and offers a deal that I haven't seen at another brunch spot in the city: You can choose a drink, a savory dish, and a sweet dish all for under $30.
Reviewers typically love this unique combo-style way of ordering, though its pricing may keep it from being a regular brunch destination. However, the general consensus is that the dishes are outstanding and that HunnyMilk is well worth going to if you're in a "treat yourself" mood. Its central downtown location (right up the street from the famous Powell's Books) will make it convenient for tourists staying downtown, but it's still worth the trip if you're staying on the east side.
(503) 719-7349
1981 W Burnside St, Portland, OR 97209
Methodology
While I haven't been to every spot on this list, all of them come highly recommended through the grapevine of locals. For spots that I haven't been to, I backed up the recommendation by making sure they had at least 4 stars on Google and recent reviews that are mostly positive. I'm sure there are some lesser-known brunch spots that didn't make the list; that being said, this is a pretty comprehensive list of spots for both locals and tourists to consider for their next brunch outing.
While a restaurant didn't have to be accommodating to different dietary needs in order to make this list, I noted spots that seemed particularly dietary-friendly where appropriate. I didn't take into consideration long wait times for seating or service; it's normal to expect longer wait times when dining in Portland, due to both a spot's size and popularity. To me, a long wait just means an eatery is worth it — Portlanders know where to eat, and we're willing to wait for an outstanding meal.