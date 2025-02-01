18 Best Brunch Spots In Portland, Oregon

If you've ever had the pleasure of visiting Portland, Oregon, you likely noticed one thing right off the bat: The city is a foodie's paradise. With several James Beard award-winning chefs, endlessly creative culinary enthusiasts, and the city's inclination toward anything inventive and a little weird, it's the perfect playground for anyone with high food aspirations to have a little fun. It only follows that the city would boast countless spots for consumers to indulge in a yummy brunch.

While a visit to the city will definitely have you hitting up one of Portland's best coffee shops, you should also make brunch a priority while you're there. Portland's brunches come in all shapes and sizes. While some high-class brunch spots will see you paying top dollar, other eateries serve incredible dishes out of food trucks. As a 5-year Portlander (and avid foodie), I'm no stranger to the city's culinary scene, and though I haven't been to every spot on this list, some have given me the best brunches I've ever had. The rest have been crowdsourced from other faithful Portland eaters, so whether you pick a place at random or carefully curate your spots, you're well on your way to a delicious brunch.

