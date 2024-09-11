4 Simple Ways To Upgrade Your Eggs Benedict

As American and iconic as fried chicken and waffles, eggs Benedict is a mainstay on breakfast and brunch menus across the U.S. Over its nearly two centuries as a brunch favorite, the dish has come to encompass numerous extravagant and creative varieties. If you plan on serving eggs Benedict at your next brunch party, we've consulted an expert to give you plenty of ideas on how you can put simple twists on the classic recipe. In an interview with Tasting Table, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, Chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, recommended four upgrades that focus on "playing around with the base and seasonings."

So as not to completely overwhelm the home cook, Chef Serrano-Bahri doesn't change the elements of eggs Benedict that are the hardest to execute. Instead, he offers easy additions and swaps with flavorful impacts. If you're planning on wowing guests with eggs Benedict at your next brunch party, you can try one or a combination of Chef Serrano-Bahri's four tips. You'll impress guests even more with his creative yet straightforward upgrades that either enhance the classic profile of the traditional recipe or change the theme of the dish altogether.