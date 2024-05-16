You're Missing One Ingredient To Make Your French Toast Even More Decadent

Sister to the American pancake and cousin of the Brazilian rabanada, French toast is a sweet, filling breakfast that ticks every textural box. Crispy on the outside, soft in the center, and toasty on the edges, this sweetened petite déjeuner is also a cinch to pull together with a couple of items from the fridge and a day-old loaf of bread. However, if you want to make the absolute best French toast that's deliciously decadent, rich and moreish, you should switch the milk for heavy cream.

While the most basic of French toasts can be assembled with nothing but eggs, milk, a dash of vanilla, and a dusting of powdered sugar, this classic combination can be elevated in seconds with the simple addition of heavy cream and some culinary chutzpah. When combined with beaten eggs, the heavy cream lends French toast a custardy interior that's silky and rich, transforming it into a decadent dessert. Place your slices of bread in this creamy mixture, which features all the best bits of a traditional creme anglaise, and they'll soak up the custardy sauce to become tastily tender in the middle but scrumptiously golden on the outside when fried. And if you can't entirely substitute the ratio of milk for cream, even the dash of dairy that's left at the bottom of the carton will go some way to turning your average brekkie into a morning feast.