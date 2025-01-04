7 Menu Items You Should Avoid Ordering At Chili's

Just six of the Nashville Hot Crispy Crispers, without any of the sides that come with the "Combo" version, contain 1,770 calories. If you order the Nashville Hot Crispy Crispers Combo and get the sides, and you add another 860 calories for a total of 2,630 calories. That's more calories in one meal than most people need in an entire day. And while the amount of food you get in that combo is decent, it certainly doesn't look like it contains that many calories.

The total number of calories in the combo meal is more than most women and many men of any age or activity level would need to maintain their weight. Add in other meals, protein bars, that random handful of snack food you grabbed earlier in the day, and any desserts or other items you might order during your meal at Chili's, and you would easily surpass any daily caloric maximum.

That's not bad for a once-in-a-while meal, but a 2023 survey from U.S. Foods showed that Americans tend to eat out an average of three times a month and order food for delivery around once a week. If you're one of these average Americans and like to order from Chili's, you'll get way more calories (and fat and sodium) than you need on a regular basis if you aren't careful to adjust the rest of your daily diet.

