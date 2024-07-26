8 Easy And Delicious Quesadilla Recipes

A quesadilla is such a simple convenience food that it normally doesn't even need a recipe, but you shouldn't underestimate its potential. The combo of cheese and tortilla is the quintessential "I didn't have a plan" food — something a home cook can throw together in five minutes for lunch or after a late day at work when all you want is comfort and a full stomach. That, however, underestimates the flavor you squeeze in between those crispy tortillas. Ideally, quesadillas should still stay quick and easy. We don't want to make things too fancy here, but if you can spend a little time making the perfect carne asada to wrap a tortilla around for a taco, why not show quesadillas the same respect?

Like a grilled cheese or seared chicken breast, a quesadillas' simplicity makes it a blank canvas for any number of meats, veggies, toppings, and salsa varieties. More than anything, we want you to think outside the box ... or tortilla. Some of these recipes are great versions of classic combos you already know, while others go beyond your normal taco-stand fare and showcases the endless possibilities that a packet of melty cheese will give you.