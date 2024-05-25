Sausage, Egg, And Cheese Breakfast Quesadillas Recipe
These loaded breakfast quesadillas are a delicious and satisfying way to start the day. Filled with cheese, spiced breakfast sausage, and perfectly cooked scrambled eggs tinged with jalapeño peppers, this recipe combines the best of Tex-Mex flavors and brings them right to your breakfast table.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, portable, protein-packed breakfast quesadillas are a great breakfast choice for when you're in a rush. The beauty of these packed slices is that they can be prepped or even cooked the night ahead, and then just reheated in a pan until tortilla gets crispy; the cheese attains ultimate gooeyness levels. From there, it's a short road to being full and satisfied.
Even if you're cooking from scratch, whipping up a batch of these sausage, egg, and cheese quesadillas is a breeze. In just 30 minutes, you'll have a hearty, handheld breakfast that can be further stacked with your favorite toppings, such as guacamole, salsa, or sour cream. Perfect for busy mornings or lazy weekend brunches, this recipe is sure to become a family favorite.
Gather the ingredients for these breakfast quesadillas
For these flavor-packed breakfast quesadillas, you'll need breakfast sausage, cayenne pepper, cumin, paprika, dried oregano, and garlic powder to make a seasoned sausage filling. Large eggs, a jalapeño pepper, and a shredded Tex-Mex cheese blend consisting of cheddar, Monterey Jack, and mozzarella cheeses are the other essential components. Don't forget large flour tortillas to encase the fillings, olive oil for cooking, and salt and pepper for seasoning. Optional toppings include guacamole, cherry tomatoes, and sour cream to add a creamy, tangy, and fresh contrast to the hearty quesadillas
Step 1: Cook the sausage
In a skillet, cook the breakfast sausage over medium heat for 5 minutes, breaking it up as it cooks.
Step 2: Add seasonings
Add the cayenne, cumin, paprika, oregano, and garlic powder to the sausage. Stir to combine.
Step 3: Finish cooking the sausage
Cook for 5 more minutes, then remove the sausage from the pan.
Step 4: Scramble the eggs
In the same pan, scramble the eggs with the diced jalapeño, seasoning with salt and pepper. Cook to your desired level, 3–5 minutes.
Step 5: Top a tortilla with cheese
Lay out the tortillas and sprinkle ¼ of the cheese mix onto one half of each tortilla.
Step 6: Divide the sausage and eggs
Divide the sausage and scrambled eggs evenly on top of the cheese on each tortilla.
Step 7: Fold the tortillas
Fold the tortillas in half over the filling.
Step 8: Preheat a pan
Heat a clean skillet with a bit of olive oil or butter over medium-high heat.
Step 9: Cook the quesadillas
Cook each quesadilla until the tortilla is golden brown and crispy on both sides and the cheese is melted, about 3 minutes per side.
Step 10: Cut the quesadillas
Cut each quesadilla into wedges.
Step 12: Serve the breakfast quesadillas
Serve as is, or top with a dollop of guacamole, a sprinkle of cherry tomatoes, and a spoonful of sour cream.
How can I make this breakfast quesadilla vegan or vegetarian?
You can easily make these breakfast quesadillas vegetarian or vegan with a few simple tweaks. For the vegetarian version, omit the breakfast sausage and instead saute a vegetarian sausage or a mix of diced vegetables, such as bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, or any other veggies of your choice with the spices to create a flavorful vegetarian filling. To boost the protein content, you can also add in some crumbled tofu or meat-free sausage crumbles. The combination of scrambled eggs, melted cheese, and sauteed vegetables will make for a delicious, vegetarian quesadilla.
To make these quesadillas vegan, you'll need to replace the sausage as stated above and substitute the eggs with a vegan egg alternative, such as Just Egg or a tofu scramble. Use vegan cheese shreds instead of regular cheese, and be sure to check that your tortillas are vegan-friendly. For the filling, you can saute the same mix of diced veggies with the spices, and consider adding in some crumbled vegan sausage or diced vegan meat alternative for extra protein and texture. Top your vegan quesadillas with fresh salsa, guacamole, or vegan sour cream for a delicious, plant-based breakfast or snack.
What other fillings, toppings, and cheeses work well in this breakfast quesadilla?
This breakfast quesadilla recipe can accommodate a variety of delicious fillings, toppings, and cheeses. For fillings, you can get creative with different proteins — try diced ham, crispy bacon, chorizo, or even shredded chicken or turkey. Sauteed veggies, such as spinach, tomatoes, onions, or roasted peppers, would also make tasty additions. If you want to amp up the flavors, consider adding some salsa, pico de gallo, or diced avocado to the filling mix.
When it comes to cheeses, you can experiment with different melting varieties, such as pepper Jack, smoked gouda, spicy havarti, or provolone. For a creamier texture, try adding a spread of cream cheese or a dollop of ricotta cheese before folding the quesadillas. Toppings are a great way to add extra flavor and texture to these quesadillas. Consider garnishing them with fresh ingredients like sliced avocado, a drizzle of hot sauce, or salsa verde. You could also add some crunch with crushed tortilla chips or a sprinkle of chopped cilantro or green onions.
