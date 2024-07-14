Spicy Skirt Steak Quesadilla Recipe
If you're eating at a Mexican restaurant and you find yourself torn between cheesy quesadillas and meaty steak fajitas, you may have no choice but to order two meals — either that or convince a dining companion to go halfsies on both. If you're cooking your own Mexican meal, however, developer Katie Rosenhouse's spicy skirt steak quesadilla recipe can bring you the best of both worlds. As she tells us, this dish has "everything you want in a good quesadilla — a hearty filling, crispy flour tortillas, and fresh toppings that contrast the richness of the interior."
Since the word "spicy" is right there in the recipe name, let's talk heat level. Rosenhouse assures us that these quesadillas are fairly moderate and characterizes them as "Hot enough, with extra hot sauce drizzled over the top to satisfy heat-lovers, but mild enough for those who aren't." If you want to make your quesadillas más caliente, she notes that you can always leave the seeds in the jalapeños, up the ante with hotter peppers like serranos and habaneros, or spike the steak rub with a little cayenne. Conversely, if you prefer a milder quesadilla, you can use smoked paprika in place of the chili powder and swap out the jalapeños for anchos or bell peppers.
Select the ingredients for the spicy skirt steak quesadillas
The main ingredients in the quesadilla filling are skirt steak, an onion, jalapeños, and a Mexican-style cheese blend. You'll also need chili powder, salt, and pepper for seasoning, olive oil for cooking, and flour tortillas to hold everything.
Step 1: Trim and season the steaks
Cut the skirt steak to fit the skillet, if needed, and pat dry. Sprinkle the steak on both sides with chili powder, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper, coating the steak evenly.
Step 2: Heat some oil
Heat a skillet over medium heat, then add 1 tablespoon oil and heat until shimmering.
Step 3: Pan-fry the steaks on one side
Transfer the steaks to the hot skillet and sear until browned, 3 to 4 minutes.
Step 4: Pan-fry the steaks on the other side
Flip and cook on the other side until the steaks reach your desired doneness (130 F for medium-rare).
Step 5: Rest the steaks
Transfer the steaks to a cutting board and rest for 10 minutes.
Step 6: Put the onions in the pan
In the meantime, add 1 tablespoon oil, the onions, and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper to the skillet over medium heat.
Step 7: Fry the onions
Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions are translucent.
Step 8: Fry the jalapeños
Add the jalapeños and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned.
Step 9: Remove the vegetables from the pan
Transfer to a small bowl and set aside. Wipe the skillet clean.
Step 10: Slice the steaks
Use a sharp knife to slice the steak across the grain into roughly ¼ inch–thick slices.
Step 11: Prepare a tortilla
Lay out one tortilla.
Step 12: Put some cheese on it
Top evenly with a layer of cheese.
Step 13: Add some steak
Top with ⅓ of the steak.
Step 14: Add some onions
Top with ⅓ of the onion mixture.
Step 15: Finish building the quesadillas
Top with another layer of cheese, and finish with a tortilla. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, cheese, steak, and onion mixture to make 3 quesadillas total.
Step 16: Heat some more oil
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a skillet over medium-low heat.
Step 17: Cook the first quesadilla on one side
Add one quesadilla to the pan and cook for 2 to 3 minutes on the first side, until browned.
Step 18: Cook the quesadilla on the other side
Flip and cook the remaining side until browned and heated through.
Step 19: Cook the remaining quesadillas
Transfer to a serving plate or cutting board and repeat with the remaining quesadillas.
Step 20: Cut up the quesadillas
Cut the quesadillas into sections and serve hot, with your desired toppings.
Which cut of steak is best for quesadillas?
Skirt steak, which is Rosenhouse's choice for these quesadillas, is the best type of steak to use for fajitas, too. In fact, the name derives from "faja," which is a Spanish word meaning sash or belt. As Rosenhouse explains, "Skirt steak has a rich, meaty flavor and slices up tender when cut against the grain," something that makes it perfect for wrapping in a tortilla. Other cuts of beef that work well for fajitas and would also taste great in these quesadillas include flank, flat iron, and sirloin, while Rosenhouse notes that you could even use pork or chicken in this recipe.
One thing to be aware of, however, is that skirt steak is on the thin side — Rosenhouse says the piece she used was maybe ½-inch thick. If you're using a thicker piece of meat, it may take longer to cook, so she recommends lowering the heat so that the outside doesn't get too charred before the inside is done.
How can I change up this steak quesadilla?
Besides changing the heat and the meat, there are several other tweaks that you could make to these quesadillas, starting with choosing a different cheese. A Mexican cheese blend may call for a mixture of asadero, cheddar, Monterey jack, and queso quesadilla, so you could go with any one of these on its own, while Rosenhouse also recommends either cotija or Oaxaca as tasty alternatives. You could toss some additional vegetables into the quesadilla filling, too – beans, bell peppers, corn, and mushrooms would all be excellent additions.
"In terms of toppings," Rosenhouse says, "feel free to get creative." Pickled jalapeños would add a small amount of extra heat along with a vinegary bite, while radishes could give the quesadillas some crunch. Either guacamole or sour cream would make for a cool, creamy contrast to the hot quesadillas, and homemade hot sauce or pico de gallo could boost both the heat and the flavor. Rosenhouse even suggests using pineapple as a topper. As this tangy fruit works wonderfully in tacos al pastor, we have no doubt it would be brilliant in these steak quesadillas, too.