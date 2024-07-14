If you're eating at a Mexican restaurant and you find yourself torn between cheesy quesadillas and meaty steak fajitas, you may have no choice but to order two meals — either that or convince a dining companion to go halfsies on both. If you're cooking your own Mexican meal, however, developer Katie Rosenhouse's spicy skirt steak quesadilla recipe can bring you the best of both worlds. As she tells us, this dish has "everything you want in a good quesadilla — a hearty filling, crispy flour tortillas, and fresh toppings that contrast the richness of the interior."

Since the word "spicy" is right there in the recipe name, let's talk heat level. Rosenhouse assures us that these quesadillas are fairly moderate and characterizes them as "Hot enough, with extra hot sauce drizzled over the top to satisfy heat-lovers, but mild enough for those who aren't." If you want to make your quesadillas más caliente, she notes that you can always leave the seeds in the jalapeños, up the ante with hotter peppers like serranos and habaneros, or spike the steak rub with a little cayenne. Conversely, if you prefer a milder quesadilla, you can use smoked paprika in place of the chili powder and swap out the jalapeños for anchos or bell peppers.