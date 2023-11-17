The Best Type Of Steak To Use For Your Fajitas

When we asked Chef Roberto Santibañez what the best cut of beef for steak fajitas is, he didn't hesitate. "You want to use a nice fatty cut like skirt steak," answered the Mexico City native, cookbook author, and owner of Washington, D.C.'s Mi Vida and NYC's Fonda restaurants. We couldn't agree more. With its unique combination of marbling, thickness, and surface area, skirt steak proves to be the top choice for steak fajitas.

Unlike leaner beef cuts, skirt steak boasts enough intramuscular fat to deliver that rich, beefy flavor that's essential for a fajita. That fat also allows the skirt steak to maintain moisture during the grilling process, ensuring that each bite is juicy and bursting with flavor. Moreover, skirt steak's ample surface area makes it an ideal canvas for absorbing marinades. Whether you prefer a zesty citrus blend, a smoky chipotle infusion, or a classic garlic and herb concoction, skirt steak eagerly soaks up these flavors. The marinade penetrates the meat, infusing it with a depth of flavor that elevates the fajita experience.

For those who love the smokiness and char that grilling imparts, skirt steak's relative thinness allows for quick and even cooking, producing a serious sear on the outside while maintaining a perfect medium rare on the inside. The result? A mouthwatering fajita that cooks quickly and balances tenderness, juiciness, and that irresistible grilled flavor.