11 Best Cuts Of Beef For Fajitas

Who's head isn't turned by the sizzle of a fresh plate of fajitas snaking their way through the crowd at your local Mexican restaurant? Savory and satisfying, this Tex-Mex staple is a build-your-own adventure most culinary travelers are happy to embark upon. Arguably, the king of this delicious domain is the steak fajita — meaty slices of rich beef seasoned to perfection with a secret blend of spices for just the right amount of tender kick.

Born of necessity, the steak fajita as we know it was likely the invention of Mexican vaqueros and ranch hands working on Texas cattle ranches in the 1930s. The cowboys were often stuck with lesser cuts of beef, which they found to be perfectly delicious when seared over hot coals and stuffed into tortillas for an equally filling and, more importantly, portable meal.

Restaurant-style sizzling steak fajitas are easy enough to whip up at home if you have the know-how. To crank out this cowboy classic, you just need a quality steak, a hot grill, and a touch of seasoning. While simple solutions like salt, pepper, and garlic are perfectly fine, try upping the flavor ante with sun-dried chile powder or sweeten your steak fajitas with a bit of brown sugar. Either way, be sure to cook that steak hot and fast to get that deliciously authentic char.

To perfect the homemade fajita, you'll need the right steak. So, how do you know which beef is a cut above? Here's a tasty place to start.