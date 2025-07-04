12 Subway Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best

Though I hadn't visited Subway in well over a decade, I have fond childhood memories of lunchtime visits with my dad, who would take me there for a bite to eat during work excursions into D.C. I can't say it's my sandwich chain of choice nowadays, but the fact remains that it's an American staple — endlessly customizable and reliably the same no matter where in the country you stop. Many may opt for one of the chain's pre-formulated sandwich concoctions, but I always preferred building my own. I liked to mix and match what went on it, right down to the condiments — given that Subway has a serious array of sauces to choose from, I wasn't tempted to stray from my usual approach.

I took it upon myself to try and rank each of the 12 sauces offered at my local Subway, and I built a relatively neutral, turkey-based sandwich to test them with (in addition to trying each solo). When I went in, I was surprised to find the chain has so many choices — as a picky kid, I always opted for oil and vinegar, but I don't even think "sweet onion teriyaki" sauce was an offering back then. I assume the plethora of options is an attempt to keep the chain on par with its competitors, and it isn't a bad choice. I ranked each based on its overall flavor profile as well as how easy it would be to pair with a sandwich.