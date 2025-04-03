Subway Partners With Doritos For A New Budget-Friendly Footlong Item
If you're anything like the rest of us, it might feel like you can't leave the house these days without dropping a minimum of $20 every time you step outside the door. Setting budgets can be challenging when egg prices are at an all-time high (and here's why those egg price decreases haven't hit your grocery store yet) and even the price of romance has increased in 2025. Adding to its ever-growing Footlong menu, Subway just announced a new partnership with Doritos that might help you save some cash. Subway and Doritos debuted the new limited-time Doritos Footlong Nachos today, the latest in Subway's lineup of Sidekicks options aimed at keeping meal costs low.
According to a Subway press release, the nachos cost $5 and are made to order with Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips, cheddar cheese sauce, shredded Monterey cheddar cheese, spicy jalapeño slices, diced tomatoes, red onions, and a zesty Baja chipotle sauce. Customers can also add rotisserie-style chicken or steak for no charge, or a scoop of smashed avocado, though it'll cost a little extra. According to the release, the new nachos bring together "the classic crunch of Doritos chips and the fresh, bold flavors of Subway's beloved sandwiches."
The Doritos Footlong Nachos join a famous lineup of Footlong items
Subway's Sidekicks menu has been a popular addition for customers looking to stay on a budget, as most options are at or less than five dollars. It all began with the classic $5 Footlong Sandwich, which joined the Subway menu in 2008, and has since evolved into five other Footlong side items, including the recently unveiled $3 Footlong Dippers. Though the Footlong Sandwich has remained a popular choice over the last 17 years, the Sidekicks menu was born out of Subway executives noticing a gap in the market for affordable, hand-held snack options, so they created a menu that checked those boxes.
The Doritos Footlong Nachos isn't the first time Subway has collaborated with a well-known brand for a Footlong item. The $2 Cinnabon Footlong Churro and $3 Auntie Anne's Footlong Pretzel joined the menu back in early 2024 as part of Subway's Footlong Sidekicks collection, along with a $5 Footlong Cookie that was so wildly popular it caused a cookie shortage. On April 10, 2025, Subway MVP Rewards members can enjoy one free Doritos Footlong Nachos with the purchase of any Footlong sub. This budget-friendly deal means you can spend your remaining $15 out of the $20 you brought on more important things — like three more Footlong Cookies.