Subway Partners With Doritos For A New Budget-Friendly Footlong Item

If you're anything like the rest of us, it might feel like you can't leave the house these days without dropping a minimum of $20 every time you step outside the door. Setting budgets can be challenging when egg prices are at an all-time high (and here's why those egg price decreases haven't hit your grocery store yet) and even the price of romance has increased in 2025. Adding to its ever-growing Footlong menu, Subway just announced a new partnership with Doritos that might help you save some cash. Subway and Doritos debuted the new limited-time Doritos Footlong Nachos today, the latest in Subway's lineup of Sidekicks options aimed at keeping meal costs low.

According to a Subway press release, the nachos cost $5 and are made to order with Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips, cheddar cheese sauce, shredded Monterey cheddar cheese, spicy jalapeño slices, diced tomatoes, red onions, and a zesty Baja chipotle sauce. Customers can also add rotisserie-style chicken or steak for no charge, or a scoop of smashed avocado, though it'll cost a little extra. According to the release, the new nachos bring together "the classic crunch of Doritos chips and the fresh, bold flavors of Subway's beloved sandwiches."