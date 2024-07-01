Subway's New $3 Dippers: Are These Footlong Snacks Worth The Value?

The multinational sandwich chain Subway hasn't taken so much as a breath, or a lunch break, so far in 2024. The company has been too busy developing and unveiling new ways for all of us to eat fresh. Just this year, it spread its sauces even further by bottling them up to sell through top retailers. Wraps also became a top Subway story in April after they joined the already stacked sandwich lineup.

But the topic that's had most of the fast food world chattering over the past few months is the chain's introduction of its Sidekicks collection. These footlong snacks, including Auntie Anne's pretzels, Cinnabon churros, and chocolate chip cookies, have become an overnight sensation. The chain divulged that a whopping 30 million of the treats have been sold since their launch in January. The number would have been even higher barring a cookie shortage that occurred due to high demand. It only makes sense for Subway to continue rolling with this success, which is why it released Dippers, the newest addition to the Sidekicks family, just in time for summer. And, the best part? They are just $3 each.

As with any brand-new product, these creations spark curiosity but also a few questions. You may be wondering — are they really a foot long? How do they taste? And, most importantly, are they worth your hard-earned cash? We dip into all of these hot and juicy details, plus even more, below.