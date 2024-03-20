Subway's Fan-Favorite Sauces Are Hitting Grocery Store Shelves

Subway has been making a lot of big moves recently, and now it's making one of its biggest announcements in years as the sandwich chain joins the rapidly growing ranks of restaurants that are moving their fast food sauces into grocery stores. After decades as one of the country's most popular chains, Subway fell on hard times in the late 2010s, with year after year of store closures dropping the number of retail locations to a 20-year low in 2023.

But the company bounced back last year and started expanding again, while Subway also revamped its menu with new deli-sliced sandwiches. That was followed up at the beginning of this year with a splashy rollout of eye-catching Subway footlong snacks like churros, including a 12-inch variation of its popular chocolate chip cookie. Now, Subway is looking at a new way to repackage fan favorites, as four of its most popular sauces are being bottled for retail sale.

Subway's sauces will hit store shelves starting Wednesday, March 20, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. The collection will include the three existing flavors Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, and Baja Chipotle, along with a brand new creation, Creamy Italian MVP, which is based on Subway's existing MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette. The four sauces will come in 16-ounce bottles and will be available at large nationwide retailers including Kroger brands, Albertson's, and Walmart, with more stores expected to stock them in the future.