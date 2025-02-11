The Price Of Romance Is Higher In 2025 Thanks To Record Chocolate Inflation

Valentine's Day comes with some bittersweet news this year as inflation continues to ravish grocery stores throughout the nation. According to David Branch, the sector manager at Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute, who spoke to CNN on the matter, "This Valentine's Day expect prices for chocolate treats to increase around 10% to 20% over last year as the price of cocoa has more than doubled since the beginning of 2024." That's the bitter part, the cloyingly sweet part is that Americans don't seem to notice or care about the price increase as they are still projected to purchase around 75 million pounds of chocolate this Valentine's Day.

Since at least 2022, cocoa prices have been climbing higher and higher, but by 2024 the prices went from a steady increase to a jaw-dropping soar. Just a few months ago, cocoa futures hit an all-time high, hovering around $12,000 per metric ton, which is about a 180% increase from the previous year. Despite these price increases, the National Retail Federation (NRF) still predicts people will be dropping the big bucks on candy, with 56% of survey respondents voting it as the most popular Valentine's Day gift category. The NRF also expects Americans to spend around $2.5 billion on candy this Valentine's Day.