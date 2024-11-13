Yellow mustard's appeal is simple. With its vibrant yellow color, bracing tang, excellent pipeability, and effortless knack for transforming regular wieners into American-style hot dogs, it is the absolute best condiment for barbecues and ball games. This is why it was imperative for us to identify the ultimate frankfurter dressing among 10 yellow mustard brands. We included ordinary grocery brands, from Great Value to French's classic yellow mustard, and the winner was the self-proclaimed "common condiment" — Heinz yellow mustard. However, this brand's golden sauce is anything but ordinary and proved that common sauce is indeed not common.

Heinz yellow mustard comes in a niftily designed bottle that makes it easy to squeeze out the condiment. The mustard itself is smooth, and our Tasting Table taste tester found its texture impressively thick, allowing it to form firm dollops atop pretzels and turn out a creamy, popular choice for sandwiches. Imagine dipping crispy fries into it a second or third time, just to see how the sauce clings steadily to each chip. More striking is its bold taste, which delivers a distinct bite that sets it apart from other brands, such as Woodstock's that fall flat. Heinz is the trusted brand you'll grab off the shelf when you encounter a dull sauce in need of extra zing. Its crowning feature, however, is its old-fashioned taste that reminds you of the classic condiment you grew up on, and what's better than dunking pretzels into yellow, nostalgia-inducing mustard?

