Ketchup and mustard are dueling condiments, and more often than not, ketchup reigns supreme, claiming a spot on hot dogs, sandwiches, and hamburgers. We can't deny that the sweet tomato sauce is good with savory beef, but if you truly want mouthwatering meat, cook your ground beef with yellow mustard.

Even amongst other popular types of mustard, the yellow variety is passed over for more sophisticated kinds like Dijon or a spicy brown. However, the classic condiment remains a key ingredient for cooking, especially when it comes to beef. Made with yellow mustard seeds or powder, white vinegar, water, turmeric, paprika, and garlic powder, it's tangy, a little sweet, and quite straightforward. While yellow mustard won't be the star of your dish, it adds an extra oomph to ground beef that you can't get anywhere else. Roast beef sandwiches are made better with mustard, and that sentiment applies to ground beef, as well.

Yellow mustard rounds out the umami beef with zest and a touch of heat, making the ingredient layered and interesting with every bite. Saute onions and garlic before adding the ground beef to the pan and season with herbs that complement yellow mustard, like parsley and dill. Once the beef begins to brown, squeeze in a dollop of the mustard and stir it into the ground beef.