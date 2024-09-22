The Absolute Best Condiment For Mouthwatering Ground Beef
Ketchup and mustard are dueling condiments, and more often than not, ketchup reigns supreme, claiming a spot on hot dogs, sandwiches, and hamburgers. We can't deny that the sweet tomato sauce is good with savory beef, but if you truly want mouthwatering meat, cook your ground beef with yellow mustard.
Even amongst other popular types of mustard, the yellow variety is passed over for more sophisticated kinds like Dijon or a spicy brown. However, the classic condiment remains a key ingredient for cooking, especially when it comes to beef. Made with yellow mustard seeds or powder, white vinegar, water, turmeric, paprika, and garlic powder, it's tangy, a little sweet, and quite straightforward. While yellow mustard won't be the star of your dish, it adds an extra oomph to ground beef that you can't get anywhere else. Roast beef sandwiches are made better with mustard, and that sentiment applies to ground beef, as well.
Yellow mustard rounds out the umami beef with zest and a touch of heat, making the ingredient layered and interesting with every bite. Saute onions and garlic before adding the ground beef to the pan and season with herbs that complement yellow mustard, like parsley and dill. Once the beef begins to brown, squeeze in a dollop of the mustard and stir it into the ground beef.
How should you serve ground beef made with yellow mustard?
The paprika in yellow mustard only contributes to a small amount of its flavor, but you can amp it up by using yellow mustard ground beef to make a stuffed pepper skillet. The hearty recipe is made up of yellow, red, and orange bell peppers, giving it varying levels of sweetness that all help to balance out yellow mustard's signature tang. The savory component of the condiment is helped along with chicken broth from the dish while shredded Mexican cheese provides an umami element.
Speaking of Mexican, this easy cheesy taco bake is a cozy, Tex-Mex dish that yellow mustard ground beef was made for. Although the recipe focuses on hearty flavors like black beans, ground beef, and cheddar cheese, the zesty mustard is perfect for the fresh tomatoes and sharp cilantro that make up the dish. The taco bake remains rich but with a dash of yellow mustard to uplift the flavors.
This cheesy French onion soup pasta casserole is another warming dish that works well with yellow mustard. Dijon mustard typically goes into French onion soup, but if you're looking for a zestier effect rather than the bold tang of the French condiment, yellow mustard is perfect. While it lacks the spice of Dijon mustard, this can always reconciled with a tiny bit of horseradish sauce.