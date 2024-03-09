Cheesy French Onion Soup Pasta Casserole Recipe

Cheesy, rich French onion soup — nothing is cozier. To make it into a filling meal, Leah Maroney takes all of the flavors of French onion soup and adds hearty pasta and protein-packed ground beef to create this one-pot recipe.

Caramelized onions are a must for any French onion dish. But don't skimp on the cook time; these babies take a while to get golden brown and luscious. Make sure the heat isn't too high so the onions don't burn before they brown. The best pasta choice for all of the soupy goodness? Orecchiette. The little ears are like tiny bowls that delicately hold all of the onions, meat, and bubbly cheese.

Maroney likens this pasta to a fancy Hamburger Helper. "It has all the warm, cozy goodness of your favorite meal in a box. It's still super easy to make, but it's elevated by the caramelized onions, white wine, and Gruyère cheese.