KFC Launches Saucy Nuggets In 3 New Bold Flavors
In the current food landscape of the U.S., sauce is boss — and soon KFC will be joining the fray with a new lineup of sauce-covered chicken nuggets. American fast food chains have gone sauce crazy in recent years, with an explosion of condiment options cropping up in both restaurants and grocery stores. Just last week, Subway announced that four of its sauces were being bottled for sale in stores, and McDonald's has made headlines with multiple limited-edition sauce releases, including the current WcDonald's chili sauce.
Even KFC's top competitor, Popeyes, got in on the sauce game recently, with multiple flavors like sweet and spicy offered as options on its popular chicken wings. Truly, we are a nation that loves to slather our food in a huge array of sauces, and KFC wants to serve us. The new KFC Saucy Nuggets will be launching nationwide on Monday, April 1, 2024, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table.
This announcement comes only a year after KFC first launched its chicken nuggets, marking them as a true success. The nuggets will come in five flavors — three new and two returning fan favorites — and will be available at $5.99 for a 10-pack, as well as part of a combo meal with fries and a drink. To celebrate the launch, KFC is also offering a special deal: a free 10-piece Saucy Nuggets when you spend $10 or more using either KFC.com or the KFC app to make your purchase.
KFC's new Saucy Nuggets come in five unique flavors
Of the five flavors of Saucy Nuggets available at KFC, the two returning flavors are Georgia Gold and Nashville Hot. Georgia Gold is a tangy, honey-mustard style BBQ sauce, while Nashville Hot is a spicy and smoky variation on the KFC special chicken release of the same name from back in 2016.
The first of the three new flavors is a sweet heat Honey Sriracha with red chili peppers and garlic. The next is the umami-forward Korean BBQ, which is a soy sauce-based flavor with garlic, sugar, and sesame. And the last new flavor is Sticky Chicky Sweet 'n Sour Sauce, which mixes pineapple with garlic, vinegar, and chili. Add in the chain's classic original recipe nuggets, and you have an impressive range of flavors to choose from on your next KFC run.
To top all this off, KFC is also launching what might rightfully be called "dessert nuggets" with its new Apple Pie Poppers. Available in a pack of four for only $2.49, the poppers are made from a buttery, flaky crust and warm apple pie filling. Between KFC's new Saucy Nuggets and the Apple Pie Poppers, you can make an entire meal from a whole menu of bite-sized options. And as one last bit of nugget excitement, KFC is promising more updates coming in April, so sauce lovers should keep their eye out.