KFC Launches Saucy Nuggets In 3 New Bold Flavors

In the current food landscape of the U.S., sauce is boss — and soon KFC will be joining the fray with a new lineup of sauce-covered chicken nuggets. American fast food chains have gone sauce crazy in recent years, with an explosion of condiment options cropping up in both restaurants and grocery stores. Just last week, Subway announced that four of its sauces were being bottled for sale in stores, and McDonald's has made headlines with multiple limited-edition sauce releases, including the current WcDonald's chili sauce.

Even KFC's top competitor, Popeyes, got in on the sauce game recently, with multiple flavors like sweet and spicy offered as options on its popular chicken wings. Truly, we are a nation that loves to slather our food in a huge array of sauces, and KFC wants to serve us. The new KFC Saucy Nuggets will be launching nationwide on Monday, April 1, 2024, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table.

This announcement comes only a year after KFC first launched its chicken nuggets, marking them as a true success. The nuggets will come in five flavors — three new and two returning fan favorites — and will be available at $5.99 for a 10-pack, as well as part of a combo meal with fries and a drink. To celebrate the launch, KFC is also offering a special deal: a free 10-piece Saucy Nuggets when you spend $10 or more using either KFC.com or the KFC app to make your purchase.