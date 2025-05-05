What Kind Of Fish Is In Sonic's Fish Sandwich?
Between Sonic's retro aesthetic and nostalgic menu, the drive-in-meets-fast-food-chain delights patrons year round. During the Lenten season, Sonic's Fish Sandwich holds an especially fond place in our hearts (and our stomachs). Boasting layers of flavor and texture, the panko-crusted fish patty that steals the show. Tender and teeming with depth, there's one specific type of fish that's used to craft Sonic's seasonal and seafaring sandwich.
While it may not be a mainstay on menu boards, each time that Sonic's Fish Sandwich returns to select locations, it features the same medley of ingredients. Served on an ultra fluffy brioche bun, the sandwich is defined by its crisp lettuce, tart and tangy pickles, and dollop of velvety tartar sauce that all sit atop a hefty filet of fried Alaska pollock.
A type of whitefish, Alaska pollock is lean and packed with protein, making it both a healthy and hearty option. The fish teems with beneficial omega-3 fatty acids that can support heart and brain function. Beyond these benefits, it's also worth mentioning that Alaskan-caught pollock is also downright delicious, which explains the irresistible appeal of Sonic's Fish Sandwich.
Alaska pollock is the ultimate pick
Although different fast food chains offer sandwiches made with various varieties of whitefish, such as cod or flounder, the majority tend to stick with Alaska pollock. It's the option used in McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, Long John Silver's Fish Sandwich, Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich, among others. The question is, why does pollock prove to be so popular?
First and foremost, Alaska pollock has a desirably flaky texture that holds up nicely when breaded (or battered) and fried, making it especially easy to prepare. Since Alaska pollock also boasts a relatively mellow flavor, it often appeals to a wider audience in comparison to more intensely flavored filets. Likewise, the neutral profile of the filets allows pollock to pair well with a host of other ingredients. When it comes to Sonic's Fish Sandwich, the filet is able to complement the freshness of the toppings and sweetness of the bun, all while contrasting the richness of the sauce.
The prevalence of Alaska pollock in fast food fish sandwiches may also relate to its economical price point as well as its marketability. According to Seafood Source, many Americans prefer their seafood to be of domestic origin and sustainably sourced, hence the overwhelming preference for responsibly harvested filets of Alaskan-caught pollock, whether that be in Sonic's Fish Sandwich or otherwise. Whatever the reason, pollock makes a pretty tasty pick in our book!