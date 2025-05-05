What Kind Of Fish Is In Sonic's Fish Sandwich?

Between Sonic's retro aesthetic and nostalgic menu, the drive-in-meets-fast-food-chain delights patrons year round. During the Lenten season, Sonic's Fish Sandwich holds an especially fond place in our hearts (and our stomachs). Boasting layers of flavor and texture, the panko-crusted fish patty that steals the show. Tender and teeming with depth, there's one specific type of fish that's used to craft Sonic's seasonal and seafaring sandwich.

While it may not be a mainstay on menu boards, each time that Sonic's Fish Sandwich returns to select locations, it features the same medley of ingredients. Served on an ultra fluffy brioche bun, the sandwich is defined by its crisp lettuce, tart and tangy pickles, and dollop of velvety tartar sauce that all sit atop a hefty filet of fried Alaska pollock.

A type of whitefish, Alaska pollock is lean and packed with protein, making it both a healthy and hearty option. The fish teems with beneficial omega-3 fatty acids that can support heart and brain function. Beyond these benefits, it's also worth mentioning that Alaskan-caught pollock is also downright delicious, which explains the irresistible appeal of Sonic's Fish Sandwich.