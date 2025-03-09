9 Lent-Friendly Fast Food Options That Aren't Fish Sandwiches

Starting off this list with the most obvious, and perhaps most basic, Lent-friendly fast food option is the Impossible burger from Burger King — or, as it's better known, the Impossible Whopper. While Burger King also offers its Big Fish Sandwich, this option is ideal when you're missing those classic fast food-style beef burgers — without the beef, of course.

One advantage to going to Burger King — be it for a fish sandwich or an Impossible Whopper — is that, unlike your Filet-O-Fish sandwiches from McDonald's, your fries don't come with beef flavoring on the side. While it's not a common ingredient in most fast food French fries, a lot of people are surprised to find that McDonald's French fries aren't vegetarian and actually contain beef flavoring, and therefore aren't, technically, Lent-friendly. Burger King's fries, on the other hand, are certified vegetarian.

So, not only can you enjoy them on the side of your Big Fish Sandwich and Impossible Whopper during Lent, but you also have the option to upgrade them for anything from onion rings or mozzarella fries, or go half on each. Paired with a shake, a BK iced coffee, Frozen Fanta, or your choice of soft drink, and rounded out with an order of cookies or churro sticks for dessert, you can consider all of your fast food Lent cravings curbed at Burger King.