If You're Not Making Grilled Cheese With Sourdough Bread, You're Seriously Missing Out

Whether it's a midnight snack or a mid-day lunch, a grilled cheese sandwich always hits the spot. While some are convinced they taste better from a restaurant, there really aren't many ways to mess them up at home. There are, on the other hand, plenty of ways to make them better — and if you're not making your homemade grilled cheese with sourdough bread, you're seriously missing out. There are a few reasons why Tasting Table's ultimate grilled cheese recipe uses sourdough. It's an essential ingredient for making the best grilled cheese because of its size, flavor, and texture. Another crusty bread might do the job, but it simply won't be as good.

Sourdough is unique to other breads because of its slightly tangy flavor. The fermentation adds another element to your homemade grilled cheese while complementing the rich saltiness of the cheese. Fermentation, however, also goes hand in hand with this bread's texture, helping it rise and giving it a soft, airy quality. The size of it, in turn, only makes for more surface area on the pan — helping you achieve that beautiful browned color on both sides. With all that being said, sourdough gives everything you look for in a good grilled cheese: flavor, color, and a combination of crispy and soft textures. But, it's not the only ingredient in a great grilled cheese.