What Exactly Is Beijing Beef At Panda Express?

When we go to Panda Express, we love ordering its classic Chinese takeout dishes, such as fried honey walnut shrimp, orange chicken, or mushroom chicken. These dishes have self-explanatory names. But then there's Panda Express' Beijing beef dish, a dish that's exclusive to the Chinese American fast food chain. So what exactly is Beijing beef?

At first glance, you may think this dish is quite spicy since you'll get crispy beef, sliced onions, and diced red bell peppers. The sauce that ties the dish together is actually sweet, tangy, and spicy, making Beijing beef quite flavorful and perfect to pair with white rice. Fans of this dish call the sauce irresistible and it's no wonder that there are so many copycat recipes of this dish online.

The likes of TikTok sensation Chris Joe have their own takes on Beijing beef; most notably, his recipe includes a touch of sriracha for a spicier sauce. The sauce also includes vinegar and ketchup for a tangy flavor and sugar to make it sweet. Other recipe developers online use juice, such as pineapple juice, as an alternative means to add some sweetness to the dish.

