What Exactly Is Beijing Beef At Panda Express?
When we go to Panda Express, we love ordering its classic Chinese takeout dishes, such as fried honey walnut shrimp, orange chicken, or mushroom chicken. These dishes have self-explanatory names. But then there's Panda Express' Beijing beef dish, a dish that's exclusive to the Chinese American fast food chain. So what exactly is Beijing beef?
At first glance, you may think this dish is quite spicy since you'll get crispy beef, sliced onions, and diced red bell peppers. The sauce that ties the dish together is actually sweet, tangy, and spicy, making Beijing beef quite flavorful and perfect to pair with white rice. Fans of this dish call the sauce irresistible and it's no wonder that there are so many copycat recipes of this dish online.
The likes of TikTok sensation Chris Joe have their own takes on Beijing beef; most notably, his recipe includes a touch of sriracha for a spicier sauce. The sauce also includes vinegar and ketchup for a tangy flavor and sugar to make it sweet. Other recipe developers online use juice, such as pineapple juice, as an alternative means to add some sweetness to the dish.
While Beijing beef resembles other Chinese American dishes, it is a unique Panda Express invention
Another thing we know about Beijing beef is that it's not a classic dish from Beijing; it is still a Chinese American dish. We assume Panda Express gave this item a unique name different from its other dishes because it's a new creation. Beijing, as a symbol of Chinese culture and a vibrant blend of history and modern glamour, makes an excellent choice for the name of a dish.
Now, is Beijing beef similar to any other Chinese American or even Chinese dish? Meat dishes such as sweet and sour pork, Mongolian beef, pepper steak, or Szechuan beef are popular in other Chinese or Chinese American restaurants. In our honest opinion, Beijing beef most closely resembles sweet and sour pork, a dish where you get pieces of fried pork, vegetables, and sometimes chunks of pineapples smothered in a sweet and sour sauce. However, this latter dish is usually not spicy.
If you have a craving for Beijing beef, we invite you to try a twist on our delicious crispy sweet and sour pork recipe. Simply swap the pork out with beef and add a little sriracha to the sauce mix. The result will be a homemade dish that will remind you of Panda Express' Beijing beef.