Crispy Sweet And Sour Pork Recipe

If you've ever eaten at a Chinese restaurant or ordered Chinese takeout, you know just how popular sweet and sour dishes are. This sticky and succulent flavor combo is known and loved around the world, and with good reason. While sweet and sour meat, seafood, and veggie dishes are a cinch to order out — or DIY with ready-made sauces from the store — we wholeheartedly recommend cooking them from scratch. It's far more straightforward than you'd think, and it tastes heaps better than anything from a package.

This sweet and sour pork from recipe developer Jennine Rye stars tender pieces of diced pork shoulder, which are marinated in an aromatic sauce before being tossed in cornstarch and fried to crispy perfection. The pork is accompanied by a colorful medley of stir-fried bell peppers, sharp onions, and sweet and tangy pineapple chunks, then coated in a deliciously sticky, sweet, and tangy sauce just before serving so it stays nice and crisp. Trust us when we say that this restaurant favorite is even more irresistible when homemade — and comes together in less time than it takes to wait for your go-to delivery order.