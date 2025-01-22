10 Facts You Didn't Know About KFC Mashed Potatoes

While Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) may be most known for its fried chicken, it's easy to see why its mashed potatoes are also a fan favorite. KFC has been heralded for never freezing its chicken, sourcing its poultry from local farms, and ensuring the quality of each and every piece. But what about its mashed potatoes? What's the skinny behind these tasty, gravy-topped spuds? Sure, eating a side of KFC mashed potatoes conjures up childhood nostalgia and memories of cozy family meals around the dinner table. For many, there's nothing like a comforting dish of creamy mashed potatoes and decadent gravy to warm the insides and fill the stomach.

Still, with anything this good, you might wonder what the catch is. Are these silky spuds all that they appear to be? What untold truths might be lurking beneath this mashed concoction? The following facts about KFC's mashed potatoes may not be Earth-shattering, but they are nonetheless true. Time to peek behind the KFC curtain and explore the secrets behind these delightful spuds.