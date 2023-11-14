Colonel Sanders Once Competed Against KFC And Got Sued

Kentucky Fried Chicken, the national fried chicken chain known as KFC, is synonymous with Colonel Sanders, its mascot that appears in the logo and advertisements. In fact, Colonel Sanders is more than a mascot because he's actually based on the fast food chain's founder, Harland Sanders, who started the company and later opened the first KFC franchise restaurant near Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1952.

So, it might come as a surprise that Sanders had a falling out with the chain after he sold its 600-plus locations to former Kentucky governor John Y. Brown Jr. and another investor in 1964 for $2 million and an annual salary of $40,000. He seemingly had a good relationship with the company for a while because he continued to appear in ads and visit KFC locations as the chain grew in the U.S. and Canada. Despite that relationship, Sanders was unhappy with changes in the recipes and opened a new restaurant called Claudia Sanders, The Colonel's Lady Dinner House with his wife Claudia Sanders in 1968.

In 1971, KFC was absorbed by Heublein, and the company wasn't happy about the Colonel using his image with his new restaurant venture. Heublein took Sanders to court, but he ended up countersuing the conglomerate for more than $122 million in 1974. The lawsuit claimed that Heublein prevented Sanders from franchising his new restaurant and that it was unlawfully using his image for products he didn't develop. The lawsuit was eventually settled for $1 million and the couple was allowed to keep their eatery.