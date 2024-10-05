The Money-Saving Reason You Should Never Order Tacos At Chipotle
Chipotle is one of the hottest food chains, boasting over 3,500 locations and a reputation for serving fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients without any of the artificial junk. In fact, it was recently named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies in 2024, highlighting its commitment to quality and sustainability. However here's a little insider tip from a former employee on how to get the most bang for your buck — skip the tacos. They shared, "I used to work there, and you get less than half the regular portions with tacos. Instead, go for the burrito bowl and load it up with whatever you want..."
When it comes to Chipotle tacos you can choose from crispy corn or soft flour tortillas and fill them with options like grilled chicken, flavorful barbacoa, plant-based sofritas, or tender carnitas. While the tacos definitely hit the spot, they may leave you feeling shortchanged. Instead, pile up a burrito bowl so you walk away pleased and full. With a bowl, you can customize it with your favorite toppings, like cilantro-lime rice, black or pinto beans, fajita veggies, and a generous scoop of fresh guacamole. This way, you can create a meal that truly satisfies your hunger and taste buds.
Why a burrito bowl is the better choice
To really maximize your meal and your money at Chipotle, choosing a burrito bowl is a game changer. Burrito bowls provide ample servings of your favorite ingredients, from marinated meats to fresh vegetables, without the limitations of a thin tortilla. This means more food and a better overall experience. You have the freedom to customize your bowl, layering it with items like crisp lettuce, shredded cheese, and a variety of vibrant salsas, such as fresh pico de gallo, or roasted chili corn. You can even add steak for extra protein and flavor, or top it off with a dollop of sour cream and a drizzle of zesty lime vinaigrette. This approach allows you to enjoy a custom dish that truly suits your taste.
If you're still craving the taco experience, simply ask for the shells on the side! This way, you can scoop your delicious fillings into crispy corn or soft flour tortillas and create your own tacos. Many customers find that this option not only offers better value but also opens the door to exploring different flavors each time they visit. So, next time you're tempted to order tacos, opt for a burrito bowl instead — you won't regret it!