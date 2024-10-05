The Money-Saving Reason You Should Never Order Tacos At Chipotle

Chipotle is one of the hottest food chains, boasting over 3,500 locations and a reputation for serving fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients without any of the artificial junk. In fact, it was recently named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies in 2024, highlighting its commitment to quality and sustainability. However here's a little insider tip from a former employee on how to get the most bang for your buck — skip the tacos. They shared, "I used to work there, and you get less than half the regular portions with tacos. Instead, go for the burrito bowl and load it up with whatever you want..."

When it comes to Chipotle tacos you can choose from crispy corn or soft flour tortillas and fill them with options like grilled chicken, flavorful barbacoa, plant-based sofritas, or tender carnitas. While the tacos definitely hit the spot, they may leave you feeling shortchanged. Instead, pile up a burrito bowl so you walk away pleased and full. With a bowl, you can customize it with your favorite toppings, like cilantro-lime rice, black or pinto beans, fajita veggies, and a generous scoop of fresh guacamole. This way, you can create a meal that truly satisfies your hunger and taste buds.