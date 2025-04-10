10 Fast Food Fish Sandwiches, Ranked Worst To Best
Some say there are plenty of fish in the sea. And right now, during springtime, there are also plenty of fish sandwiches being offered at fast food chains from coast to coast.
Starting around the end of February each year, seafood-based offerings arrive on the scene in a massive wave. This timing lines up with the beginning of the Lenten season — a period in which many Christians fast and additionally abstain from eating meat on Fridays. In honor of this practice and to give all customers a fishy change of pace, many fast food restaurants introduce limited-time fish sandwiches around this time. Maritime picks at places like Popeyes, Dairy Queen, and Arby's join longstanding, all-year-round offerings like McDonald's Filet-O-Fish and the Big Fish at Burger King.
Recently, I set sail to reel in every single sandwich I could, pitting each one against the next in the ultimate fish face-off. Plunging straight into the deep end, I prioritized a quality cut of fish above all else. It needed to be well-breaded and crisp on the outside while maintaining a moist, flakey interior. But, since a sandwich is often only as good as its weakest link, it also had to deliver when it came to toppings — and most importantly, when it came to the tangy slather of tartar sauce. Let's dive into which fast food fish sandwiches caught my eye as a certified catch and which picks were a bit more fishy, likely to leave your taste buds floundering.
10. White Castle Panko Breaded Fish Slider
At White Castle, sliders are king. This fun-sized, two-bite format is how you'll find all of the chain's sandwiches, from burgers to chicken handhelds, and the fish option is no different. The Panko Breaded Fish Sliders are available all year long, but this time of year, they are accompanied by both Fish and Shrimp Nibblers for an even larger seafood selection.
The fish sliders feature Alaskan pollock covered in a crispy panko breading and then topped with American cheese. Tartar sauce packets can also be dug out of your doggie bag for an extra boost of flavor. At their miniature size, you'll need at least two to fill you up ... but then again, maybe one is enough.
On the inside, the small square filet was more mushy than flakey and, on the outside, more greasy than crisp. The greyish color of the meat was additionally discouraging, and the American cheese felt out of place. In these kinds of scenarios, we often turn to a condiment to pull the sandwich up from the depths. But what I squeezed out of the to-go packets was perhaps the biggest disappointment of all — essentially nothing more than a sweet mayonnaise with no tang or standout flavor. If I had the option, I would have thrown this one back in the water.
9. McDonald's Filet-O-Fish
The Filet-O-Fish is a maritime icon, not just at McDonald's but across the entire fast-food sector. Since the sandwich first swam onto the burger giant's menu in 1965, it's been a popular pick not just on Lent Fridays but throughout the entire year. Breaded and fried wild-caught Alaskan pollock is the star of the show, served on a steamed bun with half a slice of American cheese and McDonald's signature tartar sauce. With a perfectly rectangular patty, an impeccably applied glob of sauce, and an unblemished bun, it reels you in. But the taste doesn't quite live up to the aesthetic.
There's no denying that the Filet-O-Fish is a nostalgic comfort food. However, through a more objective lens, its patty is just a glorified freezer fish stick. Without the mask of cheese and heavily applied sauce, it would fall flat — in more ways than one. Even with these toppings, the flavor is on the mild side all around. It does not pack a piscine punch, and the creamy tartar delivers only light notes of pickle relish, onion, and parsley. Because of the lightness in flavor, even if you're not a fan of fish or tartar, you could likely stomach one of these bun-swathed creations — a fact that does not help the Filet-O-Fish fare well in a fish sandwich faceoff.
8. Burger King Big Fish
A sandwich called the Big Fish is served with some weighty expectations — expectations that Burger King doesn't necessarily meet. I would call it more of an average-sized fish sandwich, on par with (if not smaller than) most other fast-food offerings. In terms of overall taste and enjoyability, though, it's nearly neck and neck with McDonald's.
Compared to the filet found at the Golden Arches, this one is quite similar. Both sandwiches are made of the same fish — the Alaskan pollock formed into a squared-off block. But, at BK's royal locations, a thicker panko breading gives the fish a slightly crispier bite, which makes up for the firmer meat on the inside. The choice of toppings also helps to dial up the flavor experience. The Big Fish forgoes American cheese for crisp lettuce bits and two salty pickle slices — a can't-go-wrong addition to any kind of fried sandwich, in my opinion. What's more is that an extra zesty tartar sauce — applied to the bottom and top bun — awakens your senses and raises the Big Fish just above the Filet-O-Fish.
You may have heard that Burger King additionally brought back its Fiery Big Fish sandwich this year for the Lenten season. Its complexity and more specialized makeup kept it out of the taste test, but it left me wondering how the triple pepper spicy glaze would affect the dynamic.
7. Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich
During the months of February to April, Butterburgers are placed on the back burner as Culver's turns its attention to more aquatic offerings. This is the time of year when the seasonal Northwoods Walleye dives onto the menu. But we're taking a closer look at the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich — a reliable choice that's always circling at the chain.
Replacing the standard pollock with cod, the fish is hand-cut, hand-battered, and always cooked to order — a promising start. The sandwich consists of buttered, toasted hoagie rolls, lettuce, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, and a family recipe tartar sauce with olives, capers, and sweet relish. It makes a splash as the most expensive sandwich on our list but doesn't have my vote for the most appealing catch. The fish is evidently quality, with a fresh taste and perky look. However, it's shrouded by a pile of flimsy, battered breading. With this coating, the consistency doesn't change from the bun to the fish, so everything is lost in a squashy, flavorless abyss. Throwing a few shreds of haphazard cheese and a trace amount of sauce into the mix didn't help its case either.
With so much potential, it's disheartening to place this Culver's fish sandwich rendition so low. But it's going to need a few more minutes in the fryer to crisp up and another dab or two of tartar sauce before it can really rock the boat.
6. Dairy Queen Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich
Even Dairy Queen has jumped on the seafood boat ... at least for a limited time. The ice cream shop began doling out its Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich at the end of February, and the special will likely stick around until supply dries up near Easter time. Like most other fast-food fish sandwiches, it contains wild-caught Alaskan pollock that is lightly coated and fried. The toppings of choice are lettuce and a tangy tartar sauce. All three components meet together between a toasted bun.
I have to admit I was pleasantly surprised by the size and taste of the fish itself. The browned patty came in a triangular shape that overhung the sides of the bread. Crunchy edges paired with juicy fish on the interior, but what stuck out most was the seasoning. A garlicky savor defines the breading, offering a tasty element that most other fish sandwiches miss.
Unfortunately, the garnishes could use some serious work. The minimal lettuce shreds were slimy and unappetizing, prompting me to pick most of them off. Meanwhile, the tartar sauce (if you would call it that) appeared more like translucent mayonnaise than anything else, and the taste proved that this sentiment isn't too far off.
5. Arby's Crispy Fish Sandwich
Arby's is swimming in fish sandwiches during this 2025 spring season, proving that it not only has the meats but also the seafood. The chain is currently offering three different from-the-sea picks for a limited time, including a Fish 'N Cheddar Sandwich, a King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich, and a Crispy Fish Sandwich. They're all made with Alaskan pollock, but the latter offers the most classic and comparable recipe, landing it a spot in our taste test.
The Crispy Fish has a look similar to Dairy Queen's iteration but with an even larger fish fillet and a sesame-seed spotted bun. "Crispy" in the name is certainly fitting as each bite is accompanied by an audible crunch from the breading. Overall, the fish is moist and flakey, but a few chewy areas also pop up throughout. It's not overly fishy — a detail that could be a good or bad thing, depending on your preference.
After Dairy Queen's sandwich, it was also nice to see Arby's approach its fixins with more care. The lettuce was fresh, and the tartar sauce — though it could have passed for a middle-shelf store-bought condiment — was a very big step up from diluted mayo.
4. Long John Silver's Fish Sandwich
As one of very few seafood-centric fast food chains, it comes as no big shock that Long John Silver's has a fish in this fight. All year long, come high tide or low tide, the Fish Sandwich remains a pillar on the restaurant's menu, alongside fried fish platters, seafood tacos, popcorn shrimp, and everyone's favorite, hushpuppies. The sammie at Long John Silver's is made with a familiar fish — Alaskan pollock (surprise, surprise) — and also ups the ante with pickles and tartar sauce on the bun.
When it comes to fried fish, Long John Silver's knows what it's doing. The fillet is fish and chips-esque, with an outer coating that is obviously battered rather than breaded, giving it a more delicate texture yet richer flavor. Beyond this outer shell, the meat inside nearly melts in your mouth.
By itself, the slab of fish receives two enthusiastic thumbs up. The sandwich as a whole, however, is a different story. The bun tasted even crustier than it looked, detracting from the other more palatable components. The tartar sauce, on the other hand, delivered a sharp tang that reminded me of mustard — a condiment that can pair really well with fish but doesn't in this specific instance. Ultimately, I would have rather ordered a few pieces of fried fish sans the rest, and fortunately, Long John Silver's has other menu options that make this possible.
3. Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich
Wendy's serves up its seasonal Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich the same way it serves up its fresh, never-frozen hamburgers: in square patty form. However, compared to the rectangular masses of fish found at McDonald's and Burger King, this one is noticeably larger, with a few other desirable features that have a positive ripple effect.
The sandwich inevitably starts with wild-caught Alaskan pollock, which Wendy's says it sources from the world's largest certified sustainable fishery. Just like any other serving of pollock, it has a mild fish flavor. But it's elevated by a generously applied panko breadcrumb crust that makes a huge difference and gives the sandwich a major boost in the texture department. Each bite also provides subtle, savory hints of garlic and onion, two seasonings that would carry the meal if it weren't for the other adornments.
On top of this, you'll also find American cheese, lettuce, and pickles on the premium bun, in addition to one of the best tartar sauces I encountered. The flavor of fresh dill permeates every last drop of the condiment as it works alongside the pickles to up the zest and leave the sandwich laden with a succulent sapidity.
2. Church's Texas Chicken Fish Sandwich
The fish sandwich delivered to me through the Church's Texas Chicken drive-thru window was absolutely dripping in globs of tartar sauce, and I genuinely enjoyed every last bit. To steal a line from KFC, it really was finger-lickin' good. The sauce nearly took over the spotlight with a balanced flavor profile of sweetness, tanginess, and some zeal from plenty of pickle-relish bits. This was only amplified by the inclusion of real thin-sliced pickle chips.
None of this is to take away from the fact that Church's also whips up a superior fried fish filet. In a triangular shape, the wild-caught Pacific pollock is surrounded by just the right amount of seasoned panko breading. It offers a substantial crisp without being overly greasy. I also appreciated the non-fabricated look and taste.
Last but certainly not least, the toasted bun here isn't just an easy-on-the-eyes vessel. It's a core part of this sandwich's makeup that brings it all together in one tasty crescendo. The brioche roll is buttery, lightly sweetened, and dense yet pillowy at the same time. It's the perfect landing place for a plump piece of fish and a tasty flood of zippy tartar sauce.
1. Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich
When it was released in 2019, the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich became an instant fast food phenomenon, and, to this day, stands as a fried force to be reckoned with. After trying the chain's limited-time fish sandwich for the first time, I believe it deserves this same level of all-around praise.
The Flounder Sandwich was first introduced back in 2021 and stands out because of its fish of choice. Popeyes goes against the tide, forgoing the overdone Alaskan pollock for a filet of Alaskan flounder. The fish receives nearly the exact same treatment as the joint's chicken. It is marinated in a bath of Louisiana herbs and a crispy coating before being fried and slapped onto a brioche bun with barrel-cured pickles and tartar sauce. Looks-wise, the filet could even pass for a flatter chicken patty. But as soon as you sink your teeth into it, you're overcome with the taste of mildly sweet, incredibly juicy fish. It's perfectly greasy, perfectly seasoned, and even hits you with the lightest notes of spice.
The Popeyes pickles are just as crunchy and craveable here as they are on the chicken sandwich. And the tartar sauce is a work of art in and of itself, with a creamy consistency and bold pickle-forward palate. All components work together in perfect harmony. The only problem is that the fish sandwich will soon float off the menu, unlikely to return again until the Lenten season returns in 2026.
Methodology
Some fast food sandwiches make a splash, while others get lost in the sea of choices, and there are a few key factors that differentiate the good from the fishy. Above all, the fish itself needs to be the star — flaky, moist, and tender, not rubbery or overly firm. Quality was easy to spot, especially when comparing natural filets to overly uniform square patties that looked more processed than caught. While most sandwiches featured Alaskan pollock, it wasn't the type of fish that drove my rankings — though one standout flounder filet did reel me in (for reasons that went beyond the fish species). Texture mattered as much as taste, and that brings us to breading: It needed to land between too thick and barely there, with a satisfying crunch and seasoning that complemented the fish's mild flavor.
As for toppings, I believe simpler is better in this specific instance. Just pickles, tartar sauce, and perhaps lettuce is more than enough. I additionally never thought I'd say it, but this is one sandwich where cheese doesn't have a place. While a slice of American pairs phenomenally with a burger or slab of fried chicken, it seems to clash with fish. On the other hand, the role of pickles is obvious: to provide a snappy zest and change-up of texture. Then, there's the oh-so-important tartar sauce. I looked for one that went beyond a lightly flavored mayonnaise. I sought out a bit of sweetness, a lot of tang, and the bold flavors of dill and brine.
The winner, Popeyes, was able to pull all of this together flawlessly. There's just something about the unique maritime flair the chain brought to the table (or car — wherever you indulge in your fast food) that makes you wish this seafood season lasted all year round.