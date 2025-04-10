10 Fast Food Fish Sandwiches, Ranked Worst To Best

Some say there are plenty of fish in the sea. And right now, during springtime, there are also plenty of fish sandwiches being offered at fast food chains from coast to coast.

Starting around the end of February each year, seafood-based offerings arrive on the scene in a massive wave. This timing lines up with the beginning of the Lenten season — a period in which many Christians fast and additionally abstain from eating meat on Fridays. In honor of this practice and to give all customers a fishy change of pace, many fast food restaurants introduce limited-time fish sandwiches around this time. Maritime picks at places like Popeyes, Dairy Queen, and Arby's join longstanding, all-year-round offerings like McDonald's Filet-O-Fish and the Big Fish at Burger King.

Recently, I set sail to reel in every single sandwich I could, pitting each one against the next in the ultimate fish face-off. Plunging straight into the deep end, I prioritized a quality cut of fish above all else. It needed to be well-breaded and crisp on the outside while maintaining a moist, flakey interior. But, since a sandwich is often only as good as its weakest link, it also had to deliver when it came to toppings — and most importantly, when it came to the tangy slather of tartar sauce. Let's dive into which fast food fish sandwiches caught my eye as a certified catch and which picks were a bit more fishy, likely to leave your taste buds floundering.