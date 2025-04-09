What's With The Half Slice Of Cheese On McDonald's Filet-O-Fish?

McDonald's Filet-o-Fish has been on the menu for over half a century, going mainstream alongside the other standard offerings in 1965. The fried fish filet with tartar sauce served on a Mickey D's bun comes with a very strange addition — half a slice of cheese. Not a whole slice, only half a slice. Which sounds like a bit of an el-cheapo move by McD's, but there's actually a valid reason behind it.

Way back in 2012, a Canadian customer asked about the half slice, and a McDonald's representative answered: "We only use half a slice of cheese because that's exactly the perfect balance for the tangy tartar sauce and crispness of the Filet-o-Fish coating." The rep continued to say that "anything more than that would throw off the mojo of the sandwich and overshadow the delicate flavour of the pollock." The argument is that a full slice of cheese would overpower the other flavors, but McD's has firmly stated that should a customer want a full slice, all they have to do is ask.

Interestingly, when the Filet-o-Fish was first created, it didn't have cheese on it at all. It was made with fried halibut and tartar sauce only, served on the bun. But as happens with cost-conscious businesses, McDonald's HQ asked that the halibut be replaced with a cheaper fish when the dish took off in popularity. Ever since, very little has changed with this much-loved little sandwich.