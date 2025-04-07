14 Store-Bought Tartar Sauce Upgrades To Trick Your Taste Buds

Tartar sauce — it's a simple yet transformative addition to any plate, with its distinct tangy, briny taste and creamy texture. This sauce is the classically paired with seafood, but there are a plethora of other ways to enjoy it too. And, whilst making your own batch at home is certainly an option, it's often far more convenient to pick up a premade, store-bought version. But, if you've grabbed a bottle only to find the flavor a tad lack-lustre, there are a few easy tricks you can use to spruce it up.

By adding a few everyday ingredients to your store-bought tartar sauce, you can trick your taste buds into thinking it's a freshly whipped up, homemade version. There are a variety of ways to amp up the tanginess, spiciness, or aromatic notes, to create a sauce with a noticeably more complex flavor. Whether you're aiming to brighten things up with fresh citrus, add a touch of balancing sweetness, or give the sauce an extra creamy consistency, it's more straightforward than you'd think to turn your sauce into something impressive. Below are 14 add-ins that are sure to work wonders on this much-loved condiment, so let's get mixing!