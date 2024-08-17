12 Ways To Use Tartar Sauce Beyond Fish
There are countless creamy white sauces out there for you to choose from. Ranch, for example, is nearly ubiquitous in American food, and béchamel is a classic that everyone should learn how to make. However, there's one white sauce that's often overlooked in favor of others, and that's tartar sauce. Generally relegated to a dipping sauce for seafood, tartar sauce is actually a lot more versatile than you may think it is. Although the mayo-based sauce does taste amazing when paired with fried fish, it's simple enough to work well with a much wider variety of dishes.
That's why we've drawn up this list of some of the best ways to use tartar sauce beyond fish. The ingredient can be used as a dipping sauce for some of your favorite fried foods and can be drizzled over almost anything that needs a note of creaminess. We've consulted experts like recipe developer Lindsay Smith, chef and owner of Healthy Fitness Meals Rena Awada, and nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet Lisa Richards, to give you some of the best tartar sauce ideas around.
For all of these tips, feel free to make your own tartar sauce, or go for a store-bought version if you want to keep things as quick and easy as possible. Here are some creative ways to use tartar sauce in your own kitchen.
1. Enjoy tartar sauce with french fries
It makes sense that, for many people, seafood — particularly fried fish — is considered the main pairing for tartar sauce. That creamy but brightly flavored sauce creates a nice balance with the crispness of fried food. But you don't have to stick to fried seafood alone — and french fries, perhaps the king of fried foods, are no exception here. They taste amazing when dipped in tartar sauce.
Think about it: Mayonnaise and french fries are already a match made in heaven. Add in dill pickle relish and lemon juice as well as some spices to that mayo, and that's all tartar sauce really is. Whether you're trying to make a flavorful side dish or just want a decadent snack, fries and tartar sauce will almost always do the trick. You could even swap your potato fries for other fried treats, like pairing tartar sauce with crispy zucchini bites, as Lindsay Smith suggests.
2. Use it as a base for chicken salad
If you're constantly on the hunt for light, refreshing lunch ideas, your mind may not immediately go to tartar sauce. But in reality, it can enhance a dish as simple as chicken salad, says Lindsay Smith.
The process of adding this sauce to any basic chicken salad recipe is about as simple as it gets. First, spoon your tartar sauce into a bowl. Then, grab your other ingredients. "Just add a can of chicken or shredded rotisserie chicken, throw over a bed of lettuce and tomatoes, and top with avocado, and you've got an easy lunch," Smith adds. Of course, you can change up the ingredients you decide to use here. Add in onions and celery for some crunch and brightness, or give the chicken salad some spice with crushed red pepper. With tartar sauce functioning as a creamy base for the dish, you really can't go wrong.
3. Try dipping mozzarella sticks in tartar sauce
As we've established, creamy tartar sauce pairs beautifully with fried foods of all kinds. But if you want to capture that creaminess in a dish even more, why not add some cheese to the mix? That's right — move over marinara, because mozzarella sticks are another ideal pairing for tartar sauce. Cheese is the star of the show here, as it gives a mozzarella stick a creamy center that works well with the mayo-based sauce. But since the outside of a mozzarella stick is ultra crispy, you have an element that breaks up all that creaminess that might otherwise be too overwhelming.
Whether you choose to make your own tartar sauce or buy a jar from the store, you may want to consider adding in more acid to offset all that rich, fatty goodness. For example, try using a bit more pickle relish or lemon juice than your recipe may call for (or that the store-bought stuff might contain) to cut through those strong flavors and make sure everything is balanced perfectly. Mozzarella sticks have never tasted so good.
4. Spread this sauce on your favorite sandwiches
There's nothing better than a perfectly constructed sandwich with all the right elements. You need something fresh and crispy, fatty and chewy, and maybe even something crunchy. But you can't forget that creamy element, either — this is perhaps why mayonnaise is such a popular sandwich condiment. You don't have to stick to plain mayo, though. If you're trying to make things a bit more interesting, consider using tartar sauce in place of traditional mayonnaise for a sandwich that has a kick of flavor.
According to Lindsay Smith, tartar sauce is a great option to use as a spread on BLTs or crispy chicken sandwiches. Rena Awada seconds the latter sandwich suggestion, noting, "I like how it adds a zesty flavor and pairs well with the protein's crispy texture." Indeed, these sandwiches are a good place to start if you're looking for ways to incorporate tartar sauce into your lunch, but you don't have to stop there. Something as basic as a bologna sandwich can be transformed, and you can even give your burgers an interesting flavor twist by spreading some tartar sauce on the bun before stacking your meat on top. Want to give your Old Bay-spiced tofu sandwich a touch of silky texture by adding in seafood-inspired tartar sauce? That works, too.
The possibilities here really are endless. To bring some extra heat, Awada recommends adding some paprika or hot sauce to your tartar sauce.
5. Swap out ranch for tartar sauce the next time you have chicken wings
Chicken wings are an essential bar food, and they almost always come with a side of ranch dressing. But just because this dip is the default doesn't mean it can't be replaced by some other type of creamy sauce: Enter tartar sauce. While ranch dressing similarly gets its base creaminess from mayonnaise, tartar sauce further relies on rather acidic ingredients to give it its signature zing. That's why it's the perfect match for chicken wings, especially those that are fried.
Spicy buffalo wings and tartar sauce are the ideal pairing, as the latter's creamy texture helps to cut some of the heat from that spicy wing sauce. If you're looking for a milder effect while still getting all the flavor from that hot sauce, tartar sauce has you covered. But apart from that creamy, fatty texture, the acidity that tartar sauce boasts from pickle relish and lemon juice can add some brightness and enhance those high notes in the wing sauce, as well. When all of these flavors come together in one bite, you'll wonder why you ever settled for dipping your chicken wings in ranch in the past.
6. Use it as a creamy salad dressing
Ultimately, a salad is only as good as the dressing you use. Sure, it's important to include fresh, flavorful vegetables and try to work as much variety into your salad as you can — but without the dressing, all you really have is a bowl of chopped vegetables. You may choose a vinaigrette or other olive oil-based dressing for a light, fresh salad. But sometimes, you might crave a dressing that offers a bit more weight, a little more body, and an irresistibly creamy texture that'll keep making you want to go in for another bite. Your first instinct may be to go for ranch dressing, but we're here to give you a hack that might just change up your salad game forever: You can actually use tartar sauce as a salad dressing.
Is it unconventional? Sure. But that doesn't mean it's not delicious. That mixture of velvety mayonnaise, brightness from the pickle relish, and beautiful acidity from the lemon juice work well with a variety of salads. Try it with a basic, romaine-dominant salad for a Caesar-like experience, or use it for coating a greens-less salad for a creamy, decadent side dish that your guests aren't soon to forget.
And if you're worried that your tartar sauce is going to be too thick to make a good salad dressing, all you have to do is thin it out with some extra lemon juice. Ranch, who?
7. Enjoy tartar sauce with roasted vegetables
As we've seen, using tartar sauce outside of its usual context as a seafood enhancer doesn't have to be complicated. In some cases, you can pair it with the simplest of dishes for the most delicious results. "One of my favorite ways to use tartar sauce is with roasted vegetables," Rena Awada says. "I'll whip up a batch of my go-to veggies — think potatoes, carrots, and asparagus — toss them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, and roast them until they're nice and crispy. Then, instead of the usual dipping sauces, I dip those veggies right into some tartar sauce." She adds, "The tangy flavor pairs surprisingly well, and it adds a nice creamy texture that takes the whole dish to the next level!"
This is a super easy way to use up that leftover tartar sauce you have in your fridge, and it makes for a nutritious addition to a decadent sauce. Whether you're cooking for friends or you're just trying to get a meal on the table without much fuss, this tartar sauce and roasted vegetable combo can even be a go-to on days when you want to get your veggies in. "I love bringing this as a side dish to summer BBQs or serving it as a quick and easy weeknight dinner," says Awada.
8. Stir this sauce into rice for a creamier bite
You know those days when you're trying to get dinner on the table and you just don't feel like making anything at all? Maybe you've had a long day of work, and you just want to dig into something that feels kind of indulgent — without having to do much work. When that's the case, stirring some tartar sauce into a bowl of rice can give a basic carb a major flavor upgrade. Sure, it may not be the most conventional use for tartar sauce, but adding a creamy, flavorful sauce to a carb is basically never not going to taste good.
Of course, you don't have to keep things that simple unless you really don't have the energy to cook. Feel free to add some protein, like some pre-cooked rotisserie chicken, to get some extra nutrition in your meal, and then top it all off with some vegetables like cucumbers or onions to make a bona fide rice bowl. There's no need to go with these specific suggestions though — the beauty of a rice bowl is that you can experiment and use anything you have on hand that sounds like a good addition to the mix. And that creamy, acidic sauce will further bring all those flavors together nicely.
9. Use tartar sauce instead of mayo in your potato salad
If you've made the same potato salad recipe time and again, it probably means it's tested and true and always hits the spot. But that doesn't mean you can't switch things up every now and then. According to Rena Awada, here's one great way to give your potato salad a flavorful upgrade: "Instead of using traditional mayo, try mixing some tartar sauce with your boiled potatoes and other ingredients like celery, onion, and dill for a tangy twist on this classic dish."
Then, think about the other ingredients you may want to add to your potato salad. Maybe you're looking for texture or an extra pop of flavor, in which case Awada suggests adding in some chopped up hard-boiled eggs or pickles. This small mayo-to-tartar-sauce swap may not seem like a big deal, but it can completely transform the flavor profile of the finished dish. "It's a delicious alternative to traditional potato salad that is sure to be a hit at any potluck or picnic," Awada adds.
10. Add a dollop of tartar sauce to deviled eggs
Deviled eggs are a party food that's hard not to love. And while plain deviled eggs are undeniably delicious, they can still get old, especially if you make them on a regular basis. When you want to switch things up, there are a few simple ingredients that can take your deviled eggs to the next level. To keep things as easy as possible, just add a dollop of tartar sauce on top of your deviled eggs. The creamy sauce adds a lovely textural element to the snack, and it gives the dish some extra acidity at the same time. Plus, it looks even more beautiful than traditional deviled eggs.
However, you don't have to keep things surface level if you don't want to. An alternative way to add tartar sauce to your deviled eggs is to actually mix it into the yolk mixture itself before stuffing the eggs. This will help integrate the flavors better, and it'll yield a creamier, more dynamic deviled egg filling.
11. Employ it as a dip for raw veggies
One reason Lisa Richards loves tartar sauce is the fact that it can easily be used in so many different ways. "Its versatility makes it a valuable addition to various dishes, enhancing both flavor and healthfulness," she explains. This means that you don't have to make things complicated when you want to use tartar sauce in an unconventional way. To keep things really simple, just cut up some raw veggies, pair them with tartar sauce, and you've got a snack that's filling, healthy, and creamy, all in one package.
You can really use any kind of raw veggies you have on hand. Stick with classics like carrots, celery sticks, sliced bell peppers, and cucumbers. Or, feel free to add more flavor to the mix by opting for bolder-tasting veggies, like Brussels sprouts or radishes. If you're looking for a lighter or more textural alternative to traditional tartar sauce, Richards suggests some ingredient swaps, such as making it with Greek yogurt or low-fat mayo. "Incorporate finely chopped fresh herbs like dill, parsley, or chives for enhanced flavor and nutritional benefits," she says. "For added crunch ... use finely diced cucumbers or celery instead of pickle relish." Your mid-day snack plate of veggies and dip has never looked so good.
12. Try tartar sauce on top of baked potatoes
Baked potatoes may be one of the world's most underrated dishes. They're incredibly easy to make, and they can be used as a base for pretty much any topping you can imagine. Baked potatoes can function as both a side dish and as a main course. And since potatoes are so inexpensive, including more baked potatoes in your diet is an easy way to stretch your grocery budget. However, if you're getting bored of a plain old baked potato with a little bit of butter or sour cream on top, you can take things in an even creamier direction by using tartar sauce. Just a dollop of this sauce will make a boring potato way more interesting.
Although you can keep things simple by just pairing your potato with tartar sauce, you don't have to stop there. Some chopped scallions can give your potato even more flavor, as can hot sauce. Add some beans for more nutrition, or finish it off with some rotisserie chicken to make your creamy baked potato a whole meal.