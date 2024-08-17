12 Ways To Use Tartar Sauce Beyond Fish

There are countless creamy white sauces out there for you to choose from. Ranch, for example, is nearly ubiquitous in American food, and béchamel is a classic that everyone should learn how to make. However, there's one white sauce that's often overlooked in favor of others, and that's tartar sauce. Generally relegated to a dipping sauce for seafood, tartar sauce is actually a lot more versatile than you may think it is. Although the mayo-based sauce does taste amazing when paired with fried fish, it's simple enough to work well with a much wider variety of dishes.

That's why we've drawn up this list of some of the best ways to use tartar sauce beyond fish. The ingredient can be used as a dipping sauce for some of your favorite fried foods and can be drizzled over almost anything that needs a note of creaminess. We've consulted experts like recipe developer Lindsay Smith, chef and owner of Healthy Fitness Meals Rena Awada, and nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet Lisa Richards, to give you some of the best tartar sauce ideas around.

For all of these tips, feel free to make your own tartar sauce, or go for a store-bought version if you want to keep things as quick and easy as possible. Here are some creative ways to use tartar sauce in your own kitchen.