Everything You Need To Know About Horseradish
Among the vibrant oranges, reds, and greens of winter vegetables, the humble horseradish root stands alone. This plant belongs to the same Brassicaceae family as radishes, but they come from different genera. It has an unassuming yet mildly threatening presence, simultaneously invisible among its flashy cousins and yet impossible to ignore once you get close enough. The moment you let it shed its gnarly skin, a chemical reaction is set in motion. Its volatile compounds are unleashed with every swipe of the fleshy root against the grater. Compared to the mild discomfort of chopping onions, grating horseradish unleashes a sinus-clearing assault.
And yet, humans have cultivated this plant for thousands of years, first as medicine, then as a culinary staple. Intriguingly, despite horseradish's long history of cultivation, it remains understudied in scientific circles, and its health benefits are largely relegated to traditional medicine. This lack of research classifies horseradish as a neglected and underutilized crop species (NUS). But one thing is undeniable: this potent plant has earned its place in gastronomy. It can add the missing zing and pep to any bland dish, and prides itself as a starring ingredient (or a mere cameo) in many classic condiments, from Russian dressing to Creole mustard. Read on to learn more about how to harness and tame the pungent power of horseradish.
What is horseradish?
You wouldn't know this by looking at this gnarly root, but Amoracia rusticana – fancy name for horseradish — is a close relative of cabbage and mustard. While historical records on horseradish are somewhat limited, we know that ancient Greeks and Romans were among the first to recognize its importance. Native to Eastern Europe, the ugly duckling of the Brassicaceae family has been cultivated for at least 2,000 years, initially prized more for its medicinal properties than its culinary applications. The 16th century finally saw horseradish's emergence as a condiment (for beef and oysters, for example), and by the 19th century, had already made its way to the American market and jumpstarted H.J. Heinz's career (more on that later).
Now, what do horses have to do with any of this? Turns out, very little. Its original German name, "meerrettich," or "sea radish" might have been misinterpreted by English speakers, who mistook "meer" for "mare." Another explanation takes the "horse" part of the plant's name to mean "coarse" or "rough," rather than equestrian-related. To further the confusion, horseradish isn't even a type of radish (though a member of the same family). A tough plant that isn't too picky about the soil or the weather, horseradish graces our tables year-round. However, its most cherished attribute — the sinus-clearing pungency — peaks during colder months, which is why it is typically harvested from mid-fall to early spring.
What does horseradish taste like?
Raw horseradish has a bleak appearance that gives little clues to what it might taste like. Give it a sniff, and you likely won't feel anything. But if you dare approach it with a knife or a grater, it will reveal its true colors. Like many members of the Brassicaceae family, horseradish is chock-full of glucosinates. When broken down into isothiocyanates by chewing or chopping, these sulfurous compounds are released, creating the "spicy" flavor we associate with radish, mustard, and wasabi. As we inhale and chew, they trigger the nerve endings that signal to our brains: "We are in pain." The whole affair is nature's way of defending these plants against predators — but when has that ever stopped us?
However, the nasal-tingling potency of horseradish is short-lived. The volatility of isothiocyanates, their inability to cling to our taste buds, and the ease with which these water-soluble compounds evaporate make eating horseradish a surprisingly tolerable experience even for those who shy away from capsaicin-based heat. Fortunately, two allies can prolong its effects: acid and fat. These components — typically in the form of vinegar and cream — are used individually or in tandem to stabilize and preserve the root's signature bite. Intriguingly, if you add vinegar immediately, when the grated root is at its most potent, the result will be milder than if you wait a few minutes.
Horseradish vs wasabi
While horseradish and wasabi are often conflated due to their bracing bite, these Brassicaceae family members share more differences than similarities. Their common names reflect their shared heritage — wasabi is often called Japanese horseradish, while the European variety is referred to as "Western wasabi" in Japan. Both are rich in glucosinates and release their bracing bite when grated — which is the most common preparation technique for either. However, this is where the similarities between horseradish and wasabi stop.
The first difference is botanical: unlike horseradish, wasabi isn't a root, but rather an underground stem also known as a rhizome. Next comes the flavor: wasabi is more delicate, with some floral notes and a whisper of sweetness. That's why imitation wasabi — usually made of horseradish, mustard, and green food coloring — is so easy to tell apart from the real thing. Genuine wasabi delivers a smooth punch to the nose while the impostor unleashes an overwhelming assault on the senses. And if you thought horseradish production was limited, wait till you learn how rare genuine wasabi is! The low-maintenance European root thrives in diverse environments, but its demanding Japanese counterpart can only flourish when provided with a specific mix of moisture, shade, and low temperature. That's why even in Japan, where it's almost exclusively grown, finding the real deal can be a challenge. However, you won't have to travel all the way to the birthplace of wasabi to try it: Oregon Coast Wasabi ships the fresh rhizomes nationwide, and a few online stores offer imported products.
How to prepare fresh horseradish
Before you can use fresh horseradish in cooking, you need to properly prep it. This task isn't for the faint of heart: isothiocyanate molecules released upon grating will gladly travel up your nose, irritate your sinuses, and activate mucus expulsion. Therefore, you'll need to start with a well-ventilated area, and maybe even wear a face mask, if working with large quantities. Wash and peel the roots, then grate them — ideally, not by hand, but with a kitchen processor, so that the fumes are kept away from your eyes and nose as much as possible. Don't grate too much at once: raw horseradish is not meal prep-friendly and will quickly lose its flavor and aroma, especially when left uncovered for more than 30 minutes.
So how do you preserve the sharpness of horseradish? One surefire way is to mix it with vinegar, turning it into "prepared" horseradish. Acetic acid acts as a stabilizer, preventing the volatile compounds from breaking down too quickly and preserving the heat. Flavor-wise, vinegar's sharp acidity acts as a balancing act to the root's pungent heat. For milder results, add it immediately, or wait a few minutes if you prefer the spicy kick. Finally, adding vinegar prevents bacterial growth and oxidation, extending its shelf life. Remember that the volatile compounds that give horseradish its signature flavor are also heat-sensitive. If you want it to stay "hot," you'll need to keep it cold. In other words, once it's mixed with vinegar, place it in an airtight container and tuck it away into the fridge.
How to cook with horseradish
Now that you've mastered the art of prepping your horseradish, it's time to unleash its might on your favorite dishes. Traditionally, horseradish comes on the side of meats and seafood, often in the form of the eponymous sauce, where its flavor is balanced with vinegar, heavy or sour cream, salt, and sugar. But you don't need to stop there. Salad dressing lacks personality? A touch of horseradish is all you need to make it pop. Tired of plain mac and cheese? Spice it up with a couple of tablespoons of prepared horseradish. Whisk some into mayo, and your French dip sandwiches will never be the same. Side note: should you grate your own for the occasion, use a microplane grater – a perfect tool for when you only need a small amount of the nose-tickling plant.
While it's technically possible to cook horseradish as a root vegetable, this method is generally discouraged. Since the compounds responsible for the root's pungent flavor are heat-sensitive, cooking it will result in a surprisingly mild taste that fails to showcase its renowned potency. Should you add it to a hot dish, such as tomato soup, wait until the final moments of cooking to preserve the spicy kick, or use it as a topping. Speaking of tomatoes, let's not forget about their harmonious blend with horseradish in a tall glass of Bloody Mary, where it's one of the core ingredients. And if you're into infusions, try soaking the peeled and chopped root in tequila for a day, then turn it into a fruity, yet bold margarita. Cheers!
How to make condiments with horseradish
While the crowd-pleasing trio of ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise dominate condiment shelves, horseradish-based sauces deserve more recognition. Interestingly, the ubiquitous ketchup we know today might not exist without horseradish. In 1869, Henry Heinz started his business by selling processed horseradish, applying his mother's recipe to homegrown roots. The first Heinz ketchup hit the stores seven years later, and the rest is history.
The ketchup and horseradish connection is not just historical: they work together well in the kitchen, too. For example, cocktail sauce, which typically includes both ingredients, is one of the best condiments to make at home. Russian dressing follows a similar flavor pattern. This simple mix of ketchup, mayo, Worcestershire sauce, minced onion, horseradish, paprika, and salt is perfect for Reuben sandwiches and salads. And if you'd like to kick it up a notch, try the Ukrainian Adjika sauce. This potent mix of raw tomatoes, garlic, red pepper, and horseradish is akin to Slavic Sriracha — that is to say, it goes with everything.
If you prefer your condiments on the creamier, milder side, then mixing prepared horseradish with mayo or sour cream should be right up your alley. Finally, beurre au raifort is one of the simplest compound butters you can make. Just grate raw horseradish and fold into softened butter along with lemon zest and salt. The fat and lemon's acidity will help preserve the root's flavor, creating a mildly spicy spread for toast, or an unexpected twist in mashed potatoes.
How to shop for fresh horseradish
We are lucky enough to live in a world where most produce, including horseradish, is available year-round. Yet, there's a certain charm to the fact that this gnarly root is at its peak during the colder months, precisely when its sinus-clearing properties are most welcome. Compared to other root veggies and herbs, it might not be as commonly sold or used, but it's still worth knowing what qualities to look for when shopping for horseradish in case your paths eventually cross.
Although whole roots can be as big as 20 inches, they're usually sold in shorter sections. Since they don't really smell until tampered with, examine them visually: do they have a green outer skin instead of a light tan one? Leave them where you found them. Any obvious signs of mold, soft spots, or blemishes? Thank you, next. Additionally, steer clear of shriveled, dry, or sprouting roots, as these are past their prime. The roots should feel firm, and their ends should appear recently cut, ensuring maximum freshness.
Fresh vs powdered horseradish
Since raw, unprocessed horseradish root can be tough to find, its powdered counterpart can come to the rescue when craving strikes. The two share many similarities: from the potent — yet fleeting — flavor to being best suited for cold dishes rather than hot ones.
The key difference between fresh and powdered horseradish is convenience. You can make horseradish cream from scratch in minutes using the powder — no grating or protective gear required! Simply reconstitute the powder with some water to activate its heat-releasing enzymes, and you're good to go. If you're using rehydrated powder as a substitute for freshly grated root, avoid adding more water to match the volume of prepared horseradish. This stuff is already potent enough: 2 tablespoons of powder mixed with 4 tablespoons of water is equivalent to roughly ¾ cups of prepared horseradish. Alternatively, you can add dehydrated horseradish to spice mixes or use it as a finishing touch on deviled eggs and salmon sandwiches. For those seeking the sharp bite of horseradish without the fuss of fresh root preparation, powdered horseradish provides a practical solution that doesn't sacrifice the bold flavors horseradish enthusiasts crave.
How to store horseradish
Fresh horseradish is an enduring and low-maintenance produce item, but it does require proper storage to maintain its quality. Given that most recipes only call for small amounts, improper storage can lead to unnecessary food waste. But don't fret: there are effective ways to preserve horseradish and extend its shelf life. Whole roots will last one to two weeks at room temperature or up to two months if refrigerated. Clean and dry the roots before you place them in a bag and tuck them away in the fridge. To extend the root's life even more, slice it up into manageable pieces and freeze in an airtight bag. This way, it can last you a year.
If you're wondering how long you can keep an open jar of horseradish, the answer depends on whether it's homemade or store-bought. The latter can last a few months, but it will slowly lose its potency over time. The former might last longer if you mix the freshly grated root with natural preservatives: vinegar, salt, and ascorbic acid. Made this way, prepared horseradish can last up to a year in the refrigerator or about half that time in the freezer. A cream-based horseradish sauce should be used up within two to three weeks. As often happens to condiments with an extensive shelf life, there's a risk you might forget about it and let it sit long past its prime. So if you're unsure when that horseradish jar joined your condiment ranks, always examine the label for a use-by date and examine it for off smells and signs of mold. If anything seems suspicious, toss it. Better safe than sorry.
Nutritional benefits of horseradish
We've already touched upon horseradish's origins as a medicinal-first plant, but it's interesting to note that its dual role in medicine and cuisine stems from a single source: glucosinolates. These compounds, broken down by grating and chewing, are responsible for both its distinctive flavor and its health effects. One notable glucosinolate is sinigrin, which makes up about ⅔ of horseradish's total glucosinolate content. The numerous benefits it offers to the human body include anticancer, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial effects. Additionally, it may be used as a natural diuretic and a UTI remedy.
Another important compound, sulforaphane, is an isothiocyanate (a product of broken-down glucoraphanin) that may help prevent tumor growth by blocking the cell cycle and promoting cell death. Research suggests that oral consumption of sulforaphane might slow the increase of prostate-specific antigen levels in those who've experienced prostate cancer. Measuring isothiocyanates directly is difficult due to their volatile nature, so scientists often use glucosinolate levels as a proxy. Approximately 1 tablespoon of horseradish contains 24 milligrams of glucosinolate, surpassing the amount found in ½ a cup of bok choy or cauliflower.
Beyond its cancer-fighting potential, horseradish boasts high levels of essential minerals such as potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, and phosphorus. Raw horseradish roots contain an impressive 79 milligrams of vitamin C per 100 grams, which can be up to three times the concentration found in citrus fruits. Additionally, horseradish's complex blend of phenolic compounds provides potent antioxidant activity. Unfortunately, due to its strong, sharp flavor, it's unlikely we'll ever eat enough horseradish to really benefit from what it has to offer. On the bright side, its relatives in the Brassicaceae family are also excellent sources of these nutrients.
Horseradish substitutes
While horseradish's bite is distinctive, it's not exactly one-of-a-kind. So if you're in a pinch — say, you need to substitute horseradish in cocktail sauce – look to its closest relatives. Wasabi is the ideal replacement, offering a similar yet more refined flavor. However, fresh wasabi root is costly and scarce. If you find it, use it sparingly as a finishing touch in recipes calling for freshly grated horseradish. Mustard is the more affordable substitute, and you can use a 1-to-1 ratio. Chinese hot mustard particularly matches horseradish's intensity. Some brands even include horseradish, so the transition will be seamless. Speaking of hidden horseradish, it's often the base ingredient of store-bought wasabi paste alongside mustard. If you're up for extra spice, use half the amount called for in recipes, adjusting salt as it's usually preseasoned.
For milder alternatives, black or daikon radish work well. They're a perfect swap for when you need ample amounts of freshly grated root, though you will need to use twice as much. Conversely, for real heat lovers, chili oil and hot sauce can do the trick — though use a gentle hand and taste as you go. Finally, for drinks such as fire cider, powdered horseradish or wasabi will do. Alternatively, you can use mustard seeds or nasturtium pods, though do so in moderation.