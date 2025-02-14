Everything You Need To Know About Horseradish

Among the vibrant oranges, reds, and greens of winter vegetables, the humble horseradish root stands alone. This plant belongs to the same Brassicaceae family as radishes, but they come from different genera. It has an unassuming yet mildly threatening presence, simultaneously invisible among its flashy cousins and yet impossible to ignore once you get close enough. The moment you let it shed its gnarly skin, a chemical reaction is set in motion. Its volatile compounds are unleashed with every swipe of the fleshy root against the grater. Compared to the mild discomfort of chopping onions, grating horseradish unleashes a sinus-clearing assault.

And yet, humans have cultivated this plant for thousands of years, first as medicine, then as a culinary staple. Intriguingly, despite horseradish's long history of cultivation, it remains understudied in scientific circles, and its health benefits are largely relegated to traditional medicine. This lack of research classifies horseradish as a neglected and underutilized crop species (NUS). But one thing is undeniable: this potent plant has earned its place in gastronomy. It can add the missing zing and pep to any bland dish, and prides itself as a starring ingredient (or a mere cameo) in many classic condiments, from Russian dressing to Creole mustard. Read on to learn more about how to harness and tame the pungent power of horseradish.

