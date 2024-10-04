Spice Up Mac And Cheese With One Classic And Bold Condiment
Macaroni and cheese is a rare example of a widely beloved dish that simultaneously welcomes experimentation; even pasta-and-cheese purists sometimes dabble with additions like bacon, chili, and breadcrumb crusts. If you have a hankering to experiment with spicing up your mac and cheese, look no further than a classic yet underrated condiment: horseradish. As with all things pungent, horseradish is having somewhat of a moment.
The root vegetable is believed to be native to Europe or Asia but has been a prominent part of diets as a spice and condiment for centuries globally. Horseradish is spicy and strong, with a heat that clears the sinuses (this effect is often felt at brunch, as horseradish is a common ingredient in bloody Mary cocktails). Because mac and cheese is so simple, its flavor relies upon the creaminess and richness of the cheese. When this becomes too one-note, a spicy element like horseradish is just the thing to add some vivacity into the mix.
Prepared horseradish is going to be your ace-in-the-hole, and includes shredded horseradish in vinegar, sugar, oil, and a variety of spices. The prepared variety is milder than its fresh counterpart and has an easy consistency to mix into your go-to mac and cheese.
Ways to prepare horseradish mac and cheese
If you have a time-tested favorite mac and cheese recipe, you can mix in prepared horseradish once all the cheese-melting or sauce preparation has been completed. If your recipe calls for one pound of pasta, then anywhere from 2 tablespoons to a fourth cup of prepared horseradish should give you plenty of kick without overwhelming the dish. If you feel daring and want to try freshly grated horseradish, try small amounts to start, given the potency will be much stronger. If you go this route, try reading up on what to look for when buying fresh horseradish.
If you don't have a go-to recipe to serve as your starting point, try out this simple mac and cheese dish that features a crumbly cracker topping. Since horseradish pairs well with seafood, you could also try adding some to this shrimp mac and cheese recipe. Cheddar cheese is a good fit with horseradish, so look for recipes with a cheddar emphasis, or experiment until you find the custom mac recipe that packs just the punch you're looking for.