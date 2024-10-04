Spice Up Mac And Cheese With One Classic And Bold Condiment

Macaroni and cheese is a rare example of a widely beloved dish that simultaneously welcomes experimentation; even pasta-and-cheese purists sometimes dabble with additions like bacon, chili, and breadcrumb crusts. If you have a hankering to experiment with spicing up your mac and cheese, look no further than a classic yet underrated condiment: horseradish. As with all things pungent, horseradish is having somewhat of a moment.

The root vegetable is believed to be native to Europe or Asia but has been a prominent part of diets as a spice and condiment for centuries globally. Horseradish is spicy and strong, with a heat that clears the sinuses (this effect is often felt at brunch, as horseradish is a common ingredient in bloody Mary cocktails). Because mac and cheese is so simple, its flavor relies upon the creaminess and richness of the cheese. When this becomes too one-note, a spicy element like horseradish is just the thing to add some vivacity into the mix.

Prepared horseradish is going to be your ace-in-the-hole, and includes shredded horseradish in vinegar, sugar, oil, and a variety of spices. The prepared variety is milder than its fresh counterpart and has an easy consistency to mix into your go-to mac and cheese.