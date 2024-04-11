The Simple Ingredient That'll Heat Up A Bland Salad Dressing

A bland dressing can make even the freshest, most delicious salad seem boring and unappetizing, but there's an easy fix: Add a little bit of heat. Heat can come from various sources, such as chili peppers, garlic, or mustard. However, one of the frequently overlooked spicy ingredients that adds both heat and pungent flavor to a salad dressing is horseradish.

The spicy zing of horseradish is what makes cocktail sauce so piquant, and it's often used as a condiment with rich prime rib to help balance the fatty cut of meat. Horseradish comes from the root of a plant in the mustard family, and the flavor is a bit like very sharp mustard — one of the reasons it's such a natural addition to vinaigrettes. But even creamy mayonnaise-based salad dressings can be improved with the extra bit of excitement brought by this root. The heat of horseradish is easy to add from a purchased jar, or you can buy a fresh root in season to grate into your recipe.