How Long Can You Store Horseradish After Opening?

Horseradish is one of those ingredients that may make a cameo in your cooking from time to time, but it rarely gets used with great frequency. Sure you need it on hand if you are whipping up a brunchtime Bloody Mary or you might even need it for those potluck deviled eggs or for a sauce for your Christmas day prime rib, but then it either gets stored or tossed if you don't have any future use for it.

Horseradish is both zesty and eyewatering, yet after you've grated its fresh version into a dish, it is only potent for a short period of time. Then, the spicy element starts to diminish. So you may wonder how long you can store horseradish after you've opened it. The answer depends.

Fresh horseradish root should typically be stored in the refrigerator in a closed plastic bag. If you take care of your fresh horseradish, it will typically stay fresh for between one to two months. After that, and especially if it smells or looks off-putting, it is time to toss it.

You can also freeze fresh horseradish for at least six months. Just place it in a freezer-safe plastic bag and remove all the air when you close it up.