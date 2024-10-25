The Flavor Packed Sauce That Absolutely Belongs In Tomato Soup
Any time is a great time for soup, but no more so than when the weather gets cooler and you're looking for a way to warm up both inside and out. With a myriad of the best soup recipes to choose from, tomato soup springs to mind as a delicious and nutritious favorite. Starting with a robust roasted tomato soup recipe, you can take your toppings to the next level with a variety of choices that add extra protein, a bit of crunch, and even a little spice to the mix. If you truly want to level up your next bowl of tomato soup, then a dollop of horseradish sauce is the way to go.
Horseradish is often thought of as a condiment for prime rib or a necessary mix-in for a tried and true bloody mary recipe, but it's not always thought of as a sauce to be paired with soup. Of course, with the understanding that it is definitely an ideal bloody mary accompaniment, the notion of adding some to a tomato soup doesn't really seem like that much of a stretch. Further, with a wide variety of horseradish sauces on the market, such as Beaver deli horseradish sauce on Amazon and many more, you can choose your level of heat and intensity for the ultimate matchup of tomato soup and spicy sauce.
Adding horseradish sauce to tomato soup
Store-bought horseradish sauce is convenient and easy to find just about anywhere. Of course, if you want to make your own, it's crucial to know how to properly prep fresh horseradish. There are discernible differences in taste and potency between fresh horseradish, prepared horseradish, and horseradish sauce. Freshly grated horseradish is the most potent, with prepared horseradish including an addition of vinegar and salt. Finally, horseradish sauce has other creamy ingredients, such as mayonnaise, which further dilutes the strength of the root itself.
Prepared horseradish sauce is the simplest to add to your tomato soup and will give it just the right amount of zest and sinus-clearing potency without overpowering your dish. You can also mix up your own prepared horseradish with your favorite creamy ingredients for a semi-homemade version. As with using horseradish mayo to elevate a French dip sandwich, when adding horseradish sauce to a bowl of tomato soup, it works best as a topping rather than mixed into the entire batch. A tablespoon or less should suffice, but you can always add more if you wish. This spicy element will liven up your soup and keep you warm all season long.