The Flavor Packed Sauce That Absolutely Belongs In Tomato Soup

Any time is a great time for soup, but no more so than when the weather gets cooler and you're looking for a way to warm up both inside and out. With a myriad of the best soup recipes to choose from, tomato soup springs to mind as a delicious and nutritious favorite. Starting with a robust roasted tomato soup recipe, you can take your toppings to the next level with a variety of choices that add extra protein, a bit of crunch, and even a little spice to the mix. If you truly want to level up your next bowl of tomato soup, then a dollop of horseradish sauce is the way to go.

Advertisement

Horseradish is often thought of as a condiment for prime rib or a necessary mix-in for a tried and true bloody mary recipe, but it's not always thought of as a sauce to be paired with soup. Of course, with the understanding that it is definitely an ideal bloody mary accompaniment, the notion of adding some to a tomato soup doesn't really seem like that much of a stretch. Further, with a wide variety of horseradish sauces on the market, such as Beaver deli horseradish sauce on Amazon and many more, you can choose your level of heat and intensity for the ultimate matchup of tomato soup and spicy sauce.