McDonald's Vs. Wendy's: Which Chain Makes The Best Fish Sandwich?

Before I went in for that highly-anticipated first bite, I removed the top bun of my Filet-O-Fish to get a better idea of what makes the fishy fast-food classic tick. Honestly, I was a little bit taken aback. The tartar sauce only existed on about 40% of the sandwich, leaving the remainder bone-dry. When I lifted up the fish patty to locate the elusive cheese, I had to laugh at the sight of it. A tiny, paper-thin, rectangular sliver of yellow cheese was semi-melted onto one side of the bottom bun — the opposite side that had the tartar sauce. It was both comical and sad.

Lo and behold, the Filet-O-Fish tasted exactly as it looked. The first thing I noticed was how utterly bland it was. Instead of having a buttery, wheat-like taste, the buns were nearly identical to cheap white bread. Meanwhile, the famous zesty tang of tartar sauce was all but nonexistent; it might as well have been mayonnaise. As for the fish patty, I tasted almost nothing outside of a very mild fishy flavor and a hint of salt.

The sandwich's only redeeming quality was the texture of the fish. The Alaskan pollock clearly held up well to frying, and it stayed flakey without falling apart. However, it needed something — anything — with even a hint of flavor and crunch. The breading wasn't crispy, so crunchy lettuce, onions, or pickles would have been much appreciated. The cheese was too minuscule to provide any real flavor, and the little it did contribute wasn't exactly welcome. All told, I was beyond disappointed in this disgraceful excuse for seafood.