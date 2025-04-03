McDonald's Vs. Wendy's: Which Chain Makes The Best Fish Sandwich?
Back in the day, fast food fish was swimming in stigma. But nowadays, chains are stepping up their game and cranking out better-tasting seafood meals by the boatload. Everyone has an opinion on getting fish from a fast food restaurant, and I'll admit that I was once utterly disturbed by the idea — until a particularly delicious meal changed everything I thought I knew about cheap fish sandwiches. Now, I'm on a quest to try Wendy's Panko Fish Sandwich and McDonald's Filet-O-Fish to pit them against each other and decide who does seafood best. McDonald's certainly has history on its side, but the fast food rumor mill alleges that Wendy's sandwich has been making waves.
Will McDonald's tried-and-true sandwich reign supreme, or does Wendy's have a hook in the water? To choose a victor, I ordered each sandwich to-go and judged them based on their perceived freshness, flavor, crunch, and their overall quality, including that of the condiments, fixings, and bun. I set aside my personal preferences in fried fish sandwiches to rank the two contenders fairly and without bias. So whether you're opting for fish while observing Lent, taking a break from red meat, or just genuinely love a good hunk of fried seafood between two toasty buns, get ready for a deep dive into the "reel" catch of the day (I'll sea myself out).
What's in McDonald's Filet-O-Fish?
McDonald's Filet-O-Fish recipe is a simple one that hasn't changed much over the years, but there are a few things that make it stand out against the chain's other sandwiches. For starters, it's the only item on McDonald's menu that doesn't come on a grilled bun. Instead, the bun is steamed, most likely to provide an appealing contrast of textures between pillowy bread and crispy fish, or to keep the fish moist and flakey. Either way, it adds a unique touch to the Filet-O-Fish, contributing to the sandwich's cult following.
The Filet-O-Fish is adorned with a half slice of American cheese — yes, specifically just a half slice, though it's not completely clear why that is — McDonald's own creamy tartar sauce, and a hefty breaded fish patty in an iconic square shape. The nondescript fish in the Filet-O-Fish sandwich consists of sustainable, wild-caught Alaskan pollock, a fan favorite in the realm of inexpensive seafood. Unlike the rest of the chain's sandwiches, this legendary fast food staple is free of any veggies. Perhaps it's to let the flavor and texture of crispy fish shine, or maybe it's to keep with tradition — who knows.
What's in Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich?
Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich doesn't have the longstanding legacy of the Filet-O-Fish, and its recipe isn't as simple or traditional. However, it's a classic nonetheless, with a little bit more to boast ingredient-wise. It's made up of a sizeable panko-crusted filet, pickles, lettuce, American cheese, and tartar sauce stuffed between two warm burger buns. Wendy's forgoes regular breadcrumbs for panko breading on the pollock, which is said to be crunchier and more flavorful than traditional breadcrumbs. Just like the Filet-O-Fish, the seafood in Wendy's take on a classic fried fish sandwich is wild-caught Alaskan pollock.
In past Lenten seasons, Wendy's offered a crispy cod sandwich that looked suspiciously similar to the Alaskan pollock sandwich that the chain offers today. It's unclear why the change in fish species occurred, but it's safe to assume that sustainability was a factor in the decision to change things up. Or, maybe Wendy's was looking for a fish that's just as dense and flakey, but costs a bit less and has a milder flavor. Either way, it's clear that the change was meant to assuage fans of the original cod version while appealing to ethically-minded seafood consumers.
Price and availability
The Filet-O-Fish — first introduced at McDonald's in the early 60s — has been going strong for decades as one of the fast food giant's most legendary menu items. It's a regular staple that's available every day, all season long. However, there's a catch (pun intended): You can't get a Filet-O-Fish after midnight. Prices for all menu items vary by location and region, but I was able to hook (ok, I'll stop) a Filet-O-Fish at my local McDonald's in rural Pennsylvania for $5.82 after tax.
Unlike the Filet-O-Fish, with its storied, illustrious past, Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich has only been around since 2021. The sandwich is also a limited-time offering at about 5,200 U.S. Wendy's locations (out of about 6,000 total), although some stores may potentially serve it all year long. Otherwise, this fleeting treat only sticks around for the prolonged Lenten season, from late February to late April. I picked up the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich for $4.55 after tax, but prices will vary depending on your location.
Taste test: Filet-O-Fish
Before I went in for that highly-anticipated first bite, I removed the top bun of my Filet-O-Fish to get a better idea of what makes the fishy fast-food classic tick. Honestly, I was a little bit taken aback. The tartar sauce only existed on about 40% of the sandwich, leaving the remainder bone-dry. When I lifted up the fish patty to locate the elusive cheese, I had to laugh at the sight of it. A tiny, paper-thin, rectangular sliver of yellow cheese was semi-melted onto one side of the bottom bun — the opposite side that had the tartar sauce. It was both comical and sad.
Lo and behold, the Filet-O-Fish tasted exactly as it looked. The first thing I noticed was how utterly bland it was. Instead of having a buttery, wheat-like taste, the buns were nearly identical to cheap white bread. Meanwhile, the famous zesty tang of tartar sauce was all but nonexistent; it might as well have been mayonnaise. As for the fish patty, I tasted almost nothing outside of a very mild fishy flavor and a hint of salt.
The sandwich's only redeeming quality was the texture of the fish. The Alaskan pollock clearly held up well to frying, and it stayed flakey without falling apart. However, it needed something — anything — with even a hint of flavor and crunch. The breading wasn't crispy, so crunchy lettuce, onions, or pickles would have been much appreciated. The cheese was too minuscule to provide any real flavor, and the little it did contribute wasn't exactly welcome. All told, I was beyond disappointed in this disgraceful excuse for seafood.
Taste test: Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich
I removed the top bun of the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich to scope its layout, and found the chunky panko coating looked crunchy and delicious, and the tartar sauce looked plentiful. The lettuce didn't seem very appetizing, and it didn't prove to have any crunch, but the pickles and panko provided all the crunch that the sandwich needed. It had a salty — but not too salty — taste that carried hints of onion and garlic, adding a nice burst of umami to vinegary, briny tartar sauce and pickles. The bun was soft, with a gently-toasted flavor that acted as the metaphorical cherry on top of this fish sandwich.
My only grievances with Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich lie with the cheese and lettuce. Not only was the lettuce too tiny, but it was incredibly wilted and even a little bit slimy. I'll chalk up some of the wilting to the heat from the filet and bun. The sliminess, however, was not unavoidable.
The cheese was less egregious, but I still think this fast food meal deserved better. Unlike the disaster that was my Filet-O-Fish, the thin slice of American cheese covered the majority of this sandwich, but it didn't add any real value beyond the mild flavor of low-quality dairy. I don't subscribe to the belief that fish and cheese should never go together, but in the case of Wendy's seafood sandwich, I think the filet is better off flying solo.
The final verdict
Following my taste test, the answer was clear to me immediately: Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich blew McDonald's Filet-O-Fish out of the water. The deciding factors largely came down to flavor. McDonald's bland sandwich just couldn't stand up to Wendy's take on a crispy seafood meal, with its savory, seasoned patty doused in a liberal smear of tartar sauce and zesty tang from pickles.
Wendy's sandwich also dominated in the texture game. The mushy Filet-O-Fish had no crunch whatsoever. Meanwhile, Wendy's had crunchy pickles and a delectable, crispy panko coating on the filet that paired well with soft bread and creamy sauce. McDonald's sandwich might have had some more skin in the game if it had some veggies, but for whatever reason, it will probably remain beige, mushy, and flavorless forever.
The unappealing, thin layer of melted cheese and limp lettuce made Wendy's sandwich far from perfect, but it still swam circles around the Filet-O-Fish, and for over a dollar less. If you plan to snag one before it's gone for the year, I'd recommend ordering it without these unnecessary extras; with this slight tweak, the Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich could be a worthwhile annual tradition.