Don't Believe This Myth About Fish And Cheese

Whether you are new to the kitchen or an experienced chef, you have likely heard the rule that fish and cheese are never to exist in the same dish. It is a rule that has been repeated by home chefs, cooking shows, and professionals alike. But, just like a chunk of cheddar with a piece of apple pie, fish and cheese can unite in a surprisingly harmonious way. In fact, you have more than likely already indulged in the supposedly sacrilegious pairing. To get to the bottom of it, Tasting Table consulted cookbook author, certified Sherry educator, and cheese judge, Roberta Muir of Be Inspired Food-Wine-Travel, for her thoughts on the cheese and fish combo.

Muir ran the Sydney Seafood School at Sydney Seafood Market for nearly 25 years, so she knows a thing or two about properly preparing fish. Thankfully, she confirmed that it is indeed a myth that fish and cheese don't go together, and a tragic one, at that. "This simply isn't true as there are many traditional seafood and cheese combinations that taste delicious," Muir explains. Her number one rule when mixing the two? "Most importantly, our sense of taste is completely subjective," Muir states. "If you like the combination, eat it!"