Don't Believe This Myth About Fish And Cheese
Whether you are new to the kitchen or an experienced chef, you have likely heard the rule that fish and cheese are never to exist in the same dish. It is a rule that has been repeated by home chefs, cooking shows, and professionals alike. But, just like a chunk of cheddar with a piece of apple pie, fish and cheese can unite in a surprisingly harmonious way. In fact, you have more than likely already indulged in the supposedly sacrilegious pairing. To get to the bottom of it, Tasting Table consulted cookbook author, certified Sherry educator, and cheese judge, Roberta Muir of Be Inspired Food-Wine-Travel, for her thoughts on the cheese and fish combo.
Muir ran the Sydney Seafood School at Sydney Seafood Market for nearly 25 years, so she knows a thing or two about properly preparing fish. Thankfully, she confirmed that it is indeed a myth that fish and cheese don't go together, and a tragic one, at that. "This simply isn't true as there are many traditional seafood and cheese combinations that taste delicious," Muir explains. Her number one rule when mixing the two? "Most importantly, our sense of taste is completely subjective," Muir states. "If you like the combination, eat it!"
Where and why did this myth originate?
While Muir has debunked this cheesy myth, better understanding its origins may assist in breaking it down. In general, the prohibition on fish and cheese pairings seems to have originated in Italy, according to Atlas Obscura. Why and how this rule became so universal is harder to pin down. There is a reasonable theory that, following World War II, many Italian families began to double down on their long-standing traditions in order to maintain their culture in the aftermath of the global conflict. The noble act of protecting traditions also meant preserving recipes — along with the old wives' tales that may have accompanied them. It is possible this is how the general rule of thumb concerning fish and cheese transformed into a hard-and-fast rule that must be followed.
It's also possible that the myth arose from the ancient and outdated idea of "humorism." Humorism is the belief that the body contains four different "humors" or fluids inside of it that must be balanced to maintain good health. Simply put, people during this time believed that fish digested quickly, cheese digested slowly, and that the two were a bad mix when consumed together. One might also assume that during a time without refrigerators or scientifically approved food safety precautions, fish spoiled very quickly. Naturally aged, artisanal cheeses contain probiotics and other digestive enzymes. So, the theory goes, people could have just been eating slightly spoiled fish and cheese, and feeling ill afterward; it may be that this semi-common experience eventually evolved into a universal rule.
Lots of traditional recipes combine seafood and cheese
The generally understood reasoning for not mixing fish and cheese is by no means ridiculous. It's believed that, for the most part, cheese is a bold flavor that overpowers or even clashes with the delicate flavors of fish. While this at first seems to make some sense, it falls apart when you consider the enormous variety of cheeses and fish that exist. Simply put, it's all about finding the right combination. Think about it; there are actually tons of classic recipes that combine fish or seafood with cheese.
"[There are plenty of combinations] from classic bagels with lox (smoked salmon) and cream cheese, through old school lobster thermidor and scallop mornay made with gruyere, to southern Italian dishes that include grated pecorino or parmesan in the breadcrumbs used to coat seafood such as sardines and calamari," Muir lists. Many of these very tried-and-true combos have become commonplace over the years. "[Others include] comfort food like lobster mac & cheese, tuna mornay and southern shrimp and cheesy grits," she continues.
Additionally, dishes like shrimp fettuccine alfredo and even a Filet O' Fish sandwich from McDonald's are proven examples that fish and cheese can be delicious companions. In fact, there are many cultures and cuisines where the pairing is common, such as in Greece, where a traditional meal called fish saganaki combines tomatoes, fish, and feta into a delicious comfort food. Even the iconic Caesar salad unites the bold parmesan cheese with anchovies to create its addictive dressing. And don't forget about the classic American tuna melt, which rose in popularity in the '60s as a cheap, convenient, and delicious meal.
The formula for creating your own fish and cheese combos
If you're ready to dive headfirst into the world of fish and cheese pairings, bring a little wine with you, too. "Food and wine pairings are either about matching complementary flavors or providing contrasting ones," Muir explains. Wine can be a great way to bridge the gap between cheesy and fishy, resulting in a complex yet cohesive dish. "Match salty full-flavored fish (like anchovies) with a salty, full-flavored cheese (like pecorino/ or parmesan) OR contrast the fish's saltiness and big flavor with a mild creamy cheese that has a touch of acid (such as fresh goat cheese) to balance the saltiness," she recommends.
If you went with the complementary route and paired big flavors, stick to the script and sip a full-bodied chardonnay, Muir says. For those craving contrasting flavors who paired the anchovies with a mild cheese, Muir recommends a sauvignon blanc, "...especially a Sancerre from the Loire region of France." Additionally, the seafood and cheese expert suggests a pairing of "smoked fish and smoked cheese (such as smoked scamorza or provolone)," particularly alongside a lovely dry rosé.
Feeling fancy? Rich and salty caviar adds depth of flavor to a light and creamy Brie (one of many great caviar pairings). Sip a flute of fruity, sweet champagne alongside for a truly celebration-worthy bite. Additionally, try taking a trip to the tinned fish aisle for your next charcuterie board fixings. If you're still on the fence about the fish and cheese pairing, simply follow Muir's rule and eat whatever tastes good to you.