A Beginner's Guide To Artisanal Cheese

Cheese, glorious cheese. If you're a cheese lover, there's no shortage of options to satisfy your cheese tooth. From Swiss to cheddar to Parmesan, and the hundreds of varieties in between, there's a type of cheese to suit every palate. There are 600 varieties of cheese produced in the U.S. alone and cheese is the largest specialty market in the country. It's no surprise that cheese consumption has reached record levels in recent years. In 2022, the average American consumed more than 40 pounds of cheese.

Most of the cheese sold in grocery stores is mass-produced in factories, but artisanal cheeses, like hoop cheese, cupola, and formai de mut have been gaining popularity in recent years. When the artisan cheese movement began in the '70s, there were only about 48 artisan cheesemakers in the U.S. In 2019, there were more than 1,000.

Artisanal cheese offers a world of rich flavors and textures, crafted with care and tradition that mass-produced cheeses simply can't replicate. We've reached out to artisanal cheese experts Jill Erber, owner of Cheesetique, an old-school cheese shop and cheese-focused restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia; food educator and certified cheese professional Kyra James, owner of Own Your Funk; and Kara McGrath, owner of Paste & Rind cheese shop in Washington, D.C. They're sharing what you need to know about these specialty cheeses, whether you're a curious beginner or a cheese enthusiast.