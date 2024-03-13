Why Italian Cheese Formai De Mut Tastes Different Every Time It's Made, According To An Expert

The mere mention of Italian cheese likely brings to mind familiar names like mozzarella, mascarpone, and the most popular of all Italian cheeses, parmigiana reggiano. Like all Italian cuisine, Italian cheese is deeply influenced by foods native to each area. The country's regions treasure their unique cheesemaking artistry, resulting in flavorful cheese that can instantly transport your palate to each end of the country,

Italian cheeses are beloved for their many uses in the kitchen and for their consistency of flavor. From mozzarella's mild, creamy allure to the aged sophistication of parmigiana reggiano, cheese lovers know precisely what to expect when they layer fresh mozzarella between slices of tomato for a caprese salad or stir handfuls of grated parm into creamy risotto.

If you're an adventurous cheese connoisseur looking to expand your horizons beyond the familiar, there's one Italian cheese you should look for — Formai de Mut. It's a cheese rich in flavor and history that captures the essence of the region where it's produced. "Every cheese is different, with a different personality," says Sara Cologni, a local tourist guide and ONAF Cheese Taster explained to Tasting Table. "It is a gift of nature to be discovered and enjoyed."