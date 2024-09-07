Hoop Cheese Is Cheddar's Cousin You Might Not Know About

When you think of traditional southern cuisine, foods such as creamy grits, buttermilk biscuits, and classic fried chicken likely spring to mind. Yet there's one staple of the South you may not know about: hoop cheese. Often described as cheddar-like, hoop cheese boasts a simple, uncomplicated, mild flavor worthy of admiration.

Whether you enjoy it as a snack, add it to your favorite sandwich, or melt it into grits, hoop cheese is the American cheese variety everyone should try. Known for its bright red or black wax rind, you've likely seen wheels or wedges of hoop cheese on the counters of small shops and markets if you've spent any time down South. Hoop cheese is typically limited to stores in its native region, after all, as the very specific techniques required to make it (and subsequent short shelf life) has kept it from going mainstream.

I grew up noshing on white bread smothered with melted (and slightly blistered) slices of hoop cheese. Though my instructors at culinary school sang the praises of various cheeses, nothing compares to the creaminess of the hoop cheese-laden macaroni and cheese of my youth, or its slightly salty taste when stacked on a cracker. Additionally, as a personal chef, I've served clients dishes like broccoli cheddar soup and cheddar tomato pie made with hoop cheese — ferried to me from relatives who still live in hoop cheese country — instead of cheddar. Here's what you might not know about hoop cheese.