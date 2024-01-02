Cupola Is The Wisconsin Cheese You May Not Know About

In the world of Wisconsin cheeses, Cupola is a new kid on the block. Named for the small domes typically found on top of Wisconsin's barns, Cupola is an American raw milk cheese developed jointly with the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The recipe for this handmade cheese took three years to develop, and that time has paid off. Since it was first introduced in 2014, Cupola cheese has won numerous awards, including first runner-up and best in class for hard cheeses in the 2023 United States Championship Cheese contest.

Produced by Red Barn Family Farms, a company dedicated to ethical dairy farming, Cupola is an artisanal, alpine-style cheese. Alpine cheeses made in Wisconsin combine the traditional methods used in the Alps with modern cheesemaking techniques.

High-quality milk is part of what sets Cupola apart from other cheeses. Red Barn Family Farms sources its milk from seven specially selected small dairy farms that match their commitment to humane farming practices. Cows on these farms enjoy grazing time outside every day and are fed a healthy diet without performance-boosting antibiotics. The result is cheese made from milk provided by cows that are well-fed, healthy, and humanely treated.