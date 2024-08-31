Explore The Cheese Capital Of The World In Plymouth, Wisconsin

An article in Sheboygan Press summarizes the town's cheesemaking milestones. Incorporated in 1877 as Hub City, Plymouth first made a name for itself in the production of bicycles, cigars, beer, furniture, and phonographs. Though it wasn't dubbed the Cheese Capital of the World until well into the 1930s, elaborate cheesemaking had already taken root among the first settlers, when farmwives wouldn't let leftover milk go to waste. The very first cheese company in town was actually established back in 1863 by Hiram Conover, paving the way for many more in the vicinity. It was his son, Seth Conover, who became the first big trader of cheese in the state, thanks to his tireless efforts and connections, not to mention the development of rail lines.

Plymouth became the center of the Wisconsin Cheese Exchange in 1918. The southern part of town, where all the producing, storing, curing, and shipping took place, became known as Cheeseville. The manufacturers operating there included the Phenix Cheese Company, which had bigger branches in NYC and Chicago and produced what is now known as Kraft Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese. Another company, Lakeshire Cheese, revolutionized the pasteurization process by reducing it from 45 minutes to 45 seconds. It wasn't long until the northwestern part of town was also called Cheeseville, but the biggest and most famous cheesemakers still in operation today are presented below.