The Ideal Wines To Pair With A Cheese Board

No snack starts a party quite like the ultimate cheese board. Grab your nicest cheese plate, crunchy crackers, a variety of cheeses, and some spicy and sweet condiments for a party-ready platter. Finally, pop open a bottle of wine to pair perfectly with your selections.

But what is the ideal wine and food pairing for a cheese board? When you make the right combination, each element should bring out the best qualities in the other. A general rule of thumb is sweet and umami foods make wines taste more drying, bitter, and acidic, and less sweet and fruity. In comparison, salty and acidic foods will make wines taste less drying, bitter, and acidic and more sweet and fruity. When it comes to cheese, it's best to choose a high-acid wine to cut through some of the fat, and then pick a bottle based on the style of cheese you're serving.

I chose these wine and cheese pairings based on my own experience as a former editor at a wine magazine with a level two Wine and Spirits Education Trust certification. These wines are personal favorites and crowd-pleasers for any kind of wine drinker, and they pair well with most cheeses. It's important to remember that although there are general rules, wine pairings are subjective. Everyone has different tastebuds, likes, and dislikes.