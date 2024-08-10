12 Food Festivals Around The World To Add To Your Bucket List

Large-scale gastronomic events and festivals not only bring people together, boost tourism, and help promote local specialties, restaurants, and brands, but also launch creative dishes and drinks, and introduce up-and-coming chefs, restauranteurs, and mixologists. It's a great networking opportunity and a pleasurable, enriching experience that draws thousands and even millions of enthusiastic foodies.

For globetrotters, must-visit culinary cities around the world include Lima, Vienna, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Montreal, Mexico City, Beirut, Seville, Beijing, Osaka, and Kuala Lumpur. Additionally, one shouldn't forget all those exciting, multicultural food festivals across the U.S., from the Maine Lobster Festival to the Taste of Chicago, MN Food Truck Festival, Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, and SoCal Taco Fest. Some of them tend to be a little eccentric, though, and center on a very specific ingredient, such as the Spam Jam Waikiki, the World Champion Squirrel Cook Off, and the Gloucester Cheese Rolling. Still, they're memorable experiences just the same.

Since sampling a country or a region's culinary delights is primordial to any immersive travel experience, here is a non-exhaustive selection of fine, popular food festivals from around the world. They span various cultures, ages, interests, and dietary preferences; so, be sure to add them to your bucket list.