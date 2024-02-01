20 Best Valentine's Day Gifts For The Italian Food Lovers In Your Life

The international day of love is dawning over us in a quasi-oppressive shower of pinks and reds, subpar chocolates, and cheesy love cards. This year, break free from the mold and celebrate Valentine's Day the Italian way. Replace the drugstore chocolates with Baci Perugina or Venchi, the nauseating holiday cards with a bespoke love letter attached to a heart-shaped panettone, and the overpriced floral arrangements with a six-stem salami bouquet. Nothing screams "ti amo" better than food — the way to one's heart is through the stomach, after all.

We at Tasting Table have compiled a short list of some of the best Italian food products that are guaranteed to appeal to all tastes and budgets this Valentine's Day. From gourmet pastries, ground coffees, and olive oils to organic liqueurs, spreads, and wines, these 20 foodie gifts will transport your loved ones to Italy with just one bite — now that's amore.

