20 Best Valentine's Day Gifts For The Italian Food Lovers In Your Life
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The international day of love is dawning over us in a quasi-oppressive shower of pinks and reds, subpar chocolates, and cheesy love cards. This year, break free from the mold and celebrate Valentine's Day the Italian way. Replace the drugstore chocolates with Baci Perugina or Venchi, the nauseating holiday cards with a bespoke love letter attached to a heart-shaped panettone, and the overpriced floral arrangements with a six-stem salami bouquet. Nothing screams "ti amo" better than food — the way to one's heart is through the stomach, after all.
We at Tasting Table have compiled a short list of some of the best Italian food products that are guaranteed to appeal to all tastes and budgets this Valentine's Day. From gourmet pastries, ground coffees, and olive oils to organic liqueurs, spreads, and wines, these 20 foodie gifts will transport your loved ones to Italy with just one bite — now that's amore.
Tasty Ribbon Gourmet Italian Truffle Box
Lovers of all things truffle, rejoice! This deluxe gift box includes seven white and black truffle products all made in Italy that will leave your truffle-obsessed loved one spoiled for choice. Tasty Ribbon's Truffle Shuffle box comes with one jar of truffles sliced in oil, one jar of white truffles and porcini mushrooms sauce, and one bag of black truffle carnaroli rice.
Also included are one jar of black truffle sauce, one jar of black truffle butter, one jar of white truffle sauce, and one 16-piece box of Vestri decadent chocolate truffles, for a sweet break from all that earthy goodness. A personalized Valentine's Day card can be attached to this order.
Purchase the Truffle Shuffle box from Tasty Ribbon for $206.
Olivieri 1882 Heart-Shaped Panettone
Who says panettone can only be eaten at Christmas? This traditional Milanese sweet bread has been exclusively handmade by the Olivieri family in the northern Italian city of Arzignano since 1882. For Valentine's Day, fifth-generation pastry chef Nicola Olivieri revamped his family's awards-winning product with love on the mind — a whimsical heart-shaped panettone studded with wild candied strawberries and velvety chunks of 55% Valrhona dark chocolate.
Olivieri's panettone is also made with prime, gourmet ingredients including Italian acacia honey and Madagascar bourbon vanilla. This amorous sweet bread is shipped directly from Italy, landing at your loved one's door in just 48 hours. Nestled in custom-designed Valentine's Day packaging with the option to attach a bespoke love letter, Olivieri 1882's heart-shaped panettone is bound to make hearts flutter and mouths water.
Purchase the Valentine's Cake – Rise in Love from Olivieri 1882 for $54.90. Also available on Goldbelly.
Venchi Heart-Shaped Tin with Heart-Shaped Chocolates
With nearly 200 years of Italian chocolate expertise, Venchi has been capturing tastebuds around the world since 1848. Beyond its 250 chocolate recipes, the company also offers 90 different flavors of gelato, and their signature gelaterie across more than 70 countries all feature a hugely decadent chocolate fountain.
This Valentine's Day, gift the chocoholic in your life just a small taste of this monumental Italian chocolate history with a romantic pink and red heart-shaped tin of gluten-free Venchi chocolates. The box comes with 18 pieces of individually wrapped heart-shaped gourmet milk and 75% extra-dark chocolates.
Purchase the Large Heart Gift Tin with Milk and Dark Chocolates from Venchi for $30.
DeLallo Olive Oil and Antipasti Gift Box
Philadelphia-based DeLallo is a third-generation, family-owned and operated company that has been selling Italian food products since 1950. Their olive oil and antipasti gift set is ideal for a romantic date night for two, or for a close friend group platonically celebrating the day of love.
Included in the gift box are house basil-flavored dipping oil, garlic-flavored dipping oil, and extra virgin olive oil. The set also comes with four dipping seasoning spices, a jar of imported Italian tomato bruschetta spread, and a box of crunchy house focaccia toasts — the perfect starter to any meal.
Purchase the Gourmet Olive Oil and Antipasti Gift Box from DeLallo for $72.95.
Bona Furtuna Sicilian Pesto and Spread Set
This gourmet set of four rich Sicilian pestos and creamy spreads is a love letter from the sunny island of Sicily. They're produced by Bona Furtuna, an organic farm nestled in the hills just outside the Sicilian city of Corleone, championing the sustainability and biodiversity of Italy's rich food heritage.
Their carefully curated gift set invokes the romance of the Italian island with a wild fennel almond pesto, a velvet-soft tomato almond bruschetta spread, a green olive tapenade spread, and a sweet pepper pesto. Also included is a golden spoon to scoop out every last drop with just the right amount of flair, and a chef-curated recipe booklet to inspire your meals.
Purchase From Sicily with Love from Bona Furtuna for $100.
Ferrara Bakery Valentine's Day Italian Gift Box
Ferrara Bakery is a New York City institution that needs no introduction. The city's oldest coffee shop hasn't changed much since it first opened at the turn of the 19th century, and it's still one of the best spots for gelato in NYC, as well as pastries, coffees, and signature Italian cocktails.
Their limited-edition Valentine's Day gift box has plenty of samples of their delicious history and generationally-loved treats that will satisfy every sugar craving under the sun. Included are Ferrara toasted, dark chocolate-covered almonds, a bag of Baci Perugina milk chocolates, and their iconic tri-color cookies. Heart-shaped raspberry jam cookies and their death-by-chocolate truffle cake pops round out this sweet gift box. Indulge your loved one with an Italian-American, New York City-inspired Valentine's Day.
Purchase the Valentine's Day Italian Gift Box from Ferrara Bakery for $59.95.
Olympia Provisions 6-Stem Salami Bouquet
What's better than an overpriced floral bouquet, you ask? A six-stem salami bouquet! Oregon-based meat company Olympia Provisions has one of the more unique Valentine's Day gifts for those who prefer long-lasting cured pork over pretty yet ephemeral flowers.
The six-stem salami bouquet features six European-inspired salami sticks artfully wrapped in red and brown wrapping paper, and tied with an elegant red bow. Salami varieties may vary based on seasonality, but potential flavors include finocchiona, soppressata, and cacciatore. For those who want a smaller sampling, Olympia Provisions also sells a three-stem salami bouquet for $55.
Purchase the 6-Stem Salami Bouquet from Olympia Provisions for $100.
Dante Valentine's Day Cocktail Box
Sleek Italian cocktail bar Dante, located in New York City's hip West Village neighborhood, is celebrating Valentine's Day the boozy way with its upscale cocktail gift box. The set includes one bottle of two signature Valentine's Day Dante cocktails, as well as illustrated coasters and custom-designed matches.
Cocktails include "The Rose," a floral drink made with Lillet rosé, Eau de Vie, Raspberry, and Whispering Angel in a revised ode to one of Paris' most famous cocktails during the 1920s; and "Heart of Gold," infused with Remy Martin VSOP, Cocchi Torino, Oloroso, Chocolate Bitters, and Cocoa to honor the chocolate traditions of Valentine's Day. Each bottle serves three.
Purchase the Valentine's Day Cocktail Gift Box from Dante for $100.
Ditalia Antipasti Snacking Bundle
Specialty imported Italian food provisions and gourmet gifts company Ditalia has all your snacking needs covered for Valentine's Day. Their eight-piece antipasti snacking bundle includes meats, cheeses, crackers, and even drinks to wash everything down. Included are Volpi sliced prosciutto, soppressata salami, an award-winning Caciocavera table cheese, and lemon-snacking olives from the rugged region of Abruzzo.
To pair, Ditalia has also thrown in bruschetta crackers, a jar of fig and balsamic jam, and two Sicilian citrus sodas in limonata (lemonade) and blood orange flavors. Although this bundle is meant to serve as an appetizer, its heartiness and variety will likely substitute any meal.
Purchase the Antipasti Snacking Bundle from Ditalia for $60.
Millesima Italy Red Wine Gift Set
Taste the diversity of Italy's red wines with Millesima's curated case of three bottles hailing from the country's top wine-producing regions. Sample a 2016 bottle of Tuscany's La Serena Brunello di Montalcino streaked with bright and zesty notes of plum; a ruby-red 2019 bottle of Sicilian Benanti Contrada Dafara Galluzzo that pairs particularly well with red meats and aged cheeses; and a dry, floral 2019 bottle of Piedmont Elvio Cogno Bordini with just the right hint of spice.
Aged over several years with varying notes of fruit, oak, and spice, this versatile Italian red wine gift set will be the perfect companion to a rich antipasto of cured meats and aged cheeses, as well as any meat-centric meals.
Purchase the Italy Classic Wine Gift Set from Millesima for $175.
Italian Coffee House Heart-Shaped Baci Perugina Box
Give your loved one a dozen baci with this heart-shaped Baci Perugina box. One of the country's most famous and widely-loved chocolates, these Baci (meaning "kisses" in English) chocolates have a crunchy hazelnut at their center that's surrounded by silky gianduia and hazelnut chips, all wrapped in a decadent dark chocolate shell. Good luck eating only one at a time! But if you just can't summon up that kind of restraint, 12 of these delicious bites are housed in a romantic heart-shaped box.
Purchase the Valentine's Day Baci Heart from Italian Coffee House for $26.95.
Giadzy Cacio e Pepe Date Night Box
Rome-born celebrity chef Giada de Laurentiis wants you to fall in love this Valentine's Day with velvety, cheesy, and ultra-peppery cacio e pepe — because there's nothing more romantic than cooking with the one you love. De Laurentiis' company Giadzy, which handpicks local specialties across Italy, has released an all-inclusive cacio e pepe date night box for two.
Inside is one box of organic bucatini pasta, one wedge of DOP Parmigiano-Reggiano 24-month aged cheese, one wedge of Pecorino Romano DOP cheese, and one bottle of olive oil infused with aromatic green, black, pink, and white peppercorns. A recipe card with instructions on how to make one of the Eternal City's most iconic pasta dishes is also included.
Purchase the Cacio e Pepe Date Night Box from Giadzy for $51.
iGourmet Balsamic Cherries
Balsamic cherries, anyone? While your first reaction may be aversion, the delicate tart sweetness of these cherries soaked in balsamic vinegar is bound to become your newest obsession. Aside from being snacked on on their own, the sweet and savory balance of these treats means they can be used in a variety of ways.
Pair them with cheeses and meats for an elevated charcuterie board, use them in cocktails, or serve them over ice cream as a gourmet topping. iGourmet sells them in three varieties: classic balsamic poached, espresso balsamic, and dark chocolate balsamic. Each flavor is sold separately.
Purchase Balsamic Cherries from iGourmet for $12.99.
Pastificio G. Di Martino x Dolce&Gabbana Pasta Set
What happens when one of Italy's oldest and best pasta producers allies with one of the country's top luxury fashion houses? This Pastificio G. Di Martino x Dolce&Gabbana gift box is the powerhouse result. The set includes a colorful tin box wrapped with a custom-designed print honoring the beauty of Naples and the wonders of the Sorrento peninsula, featuring iconic images such as Mount Vesuvius, colorful majolica tiles, and the Pulcinella.
Inside the box are five packs of one-pound PGI Gragnano pasta produced with 100% Italian durum wheat, two cans of Lampadina tomatoes hailing from the Sorrento coast, and one Dolce&Gabbana apron designed with the same whimsical Neapolitan-inspired print.
Purchase the Autentica Dolce & Gabbana from Pastificio G. Di Martino for $160.
Roscioli Wine Club Membership
Rome's famous Roscioli restaurant and bakery is offering wine lovers the opportunity to sample the wonders of Italy with its prestigious year-long wine club membership. Members receive 24 bottles of varied organic Italian wines throughout the year in two shipments that come straight from Italy in the spring and fall. There's no better way to experience the wonders of Italy's regions than through its red, white, sparkling, and rose wines — and what's more romantic than sharing a bottle (or 24) with your loved one?
Also included in the membership is a complimentary wine-tasting dinner in Rome or at the Roscioli branch in New York City, unique gifts in each wine shipment, and special invites to events in the United States, Italy, and around the world. This upscale introduction into the rich world of Italian wines is paid for in four annual payments, with each bottle costing around $36.
Purchase the Roscioli Italian Wine Club Membership for $860.
Eataly Viva L'Italia Box
Eataly will have you screaming "Viva l'Italia!" with this all-inclusive tour of Italy's culinary wonders. This Valentine's Day, switch out the overpriced dinner with this colorful gift box that'll give you a gourmet appetizer, meal, dessert, and steaming cup of espresso for so much less.
Inside Eataly's gift set are one jar of Bella Cerignola olives, one pack of olive oil tarallini, one box of bucatini pasta, and one box of garlic and oil pasta mix. But that's not all: There's also one jar of organic datterini tomatoes, one bottle of Monti Iblei Primo extra virgin olive oil, one box of crunchy nocciolata (hazelnut) spread, one box of chocolate almond frollino cookies, and one pack of Lavzza classico medium roast ground coffee. It's a four-course dinner delivered straight from Italy with a pretty red bow.
Purchase the Viva L'Italia box from Eataly for $129.
Limoncello of Sorrento with Hand Painted Shot Glasses
Limoncello is the Amalfi Coast's liquid gold. Bring home some of the romance of Italy's most famous and evocative coastline with a bottle of authentic Limoncello housed in an elegant ceramic bottle and accompanied by two ceramic shot glasses hand painted with the iconic Limoni Costa D'Amalfi PGI – the specific lemons that make limoncello so unique. Both the bottle and shot glasses are hand-painted by artists in the town of Vietri sul Mare, one of the Amalfi Coast's hidden gems.
Purchase the Limoncello of Sorrento Jar and Two Handmade Glasses from Dolceterra for $79.
Bialetti x Dolce&Gabbana Moka Pot and Coffee Set
What better way to wake up and say "Buongiorno" than with this signature Bialetti x Dolce&Gabbana coffee set? The unique gift box, the offspring of two major Italian companies, includes one three-cup Bialetti aluminum moka decorated with an archival Sicilian-inspired print from luxury fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana and a printed tin jar of Bialetti Perfetto Moka ground coffee infused with floral, hazelnut, and cocoa notes. The set comes in a large tin box wrapped in the same colorful Sicilian design.
Bialetti is a historic Italian company at the center of the country's coffee culture. It was responsible for widely producing and distributing the moka pot, an invention that brought freshly brewed espresso into Italian households in the 1930s.
Purchase the Box Moka Medium + Caffè Perfetto Bialetti Dolce&Gabbana for $130.
Giuseppe Giusti Balsamic Vinegar Gift Set
The world's longest-running balsamic vinegar producer Giuseppe Giusti is offering a small sampling of three delicious balsamic vinegars to invoke the charm of the city of Modena. Although small, each of the vinegars has a mighty, unique taste. They've each been separately aged in casks of oak (rovere), juniper (ginepro), and cherry wood (ciliegio), which have given them distinct flavor profiles.
The vinegar aged in oak has a strong vanilla taste, the one aged in juniper has a strong aroma, and the vinegar aged in cherry wood has warring sweet and spicy notes.
Purchase Italian Balsamic Vinegar, Aged in 3 Wooden Barrels, Gift Set by Giusti for $59.90.
Borgo de' Medici Lorenzo de' Medici Gift Box
Family-run, Tuscany-based food company Borgo de' Medici wants to bring a taste of the romance of Tuscany's rolling hills to your mornings. Wake up with your loved one and indulge in this Lorenzo de' Medici gift set. It includes one tin of intense Caffè Corsini ground coffee, for the perfect cappuccino or shot of espresso, and a box of Tuscan chocolate drop cookies to put a sophisticated cap on the delightfully decadent experience.
Purchase the Lorenzo de' Medici – Caffè Corsini + Chocolate Drops Biscotti from Borgo de' Medici for $19.99.